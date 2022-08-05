Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.The Sandman has made its debut on Netflix. Based on the beloved DC Comics from Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, the adaptation stars Tom Sturridge as Dream of the Endless, the king of dreams and ruler of the Dreaming. After being trapped for a century, Morpheus begins to reclaim his realm and bring order to the waking world. The series also stars Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, and David Thewlis.

As king of dreams, Morpheus can’t be everywhere at once. To keep tabs on what happens in the waking world when he’s not there, he uses a raven as his messenger. Not to be confused with crows, ravens have the ability to travel between our world and the Dreaming. The raven has traditionally been the Sandman’s longtime ally and companion. In the comics, his first raven was in fact Lucien before becoming the head librarian in Dream’s castle; however, in the Netflix series, Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) has never been a raven, but it’s hinted that she used to be something else prior to her role as a librarian.

According to the Netflix series, Dream’s original raven is Jessamy; it’s unclear how long Jessamy was Dream’s raven. At the time Dream is captured by Rodrick Burgess (Charles Dance), Jessamy is Dream’s raven and proves to be very loyal. She stays outside of Burgess’ house every day for a decade keeping watch over the house; Jessamy looks for a way inside the house in order for the chance to free her master. Jessamy finds the opportunity one afternoon and nearly succeeds in breaking through the crystal prison in Episode 1, “Sleep of the Just.” Unfortunately, she’s shot dead before Morpheus’ eyes by Alex Burgess (Laurie Kynaston). Dream is visibly shaken up by her death; even after he returns to the Dreaming, he refuses to replace Jessamy with another raven.

At the end of Episode 2’s “Imperfect Hosts,” Lucienne requests Dream to take a raven with him as he searches for his helm, ruby, and sands; she reminds him that Dream of the Endless always has a raven, and it would be able to keep her informed in case he were to get trapped again. Though Dream declares that Jessamy is his last raven, Lucienne sends another raven named Matthew, voiced by Patton Oswalt. He meets Matthew in Episode 3’s “Dream a Little Dream of Me.”

Matthew was originally human; in fact, in the comics, Matthew first appears in Swamp Thing before crossing over into The Sandman. In it, Matthew John Cable is tricked into being possessed by his brother-in-law, Anton Arcane, after a car accident. He manages to break free from Arcane’s control, but his injuries come back. While he’s sleeping in the hospital, his wife ends his life support after hospital staff members take a few of his vital organs. Since he dies while he was in the Dreaming, he becomes part of it. Dream offers him the choice if he’d like to be a raven and Matthew accepts. From there, Matthew becomes the Sandman’s eyes and ears across the realms.

Though Dream is reluctant to have another raven, he grows to rely on Matthew, and Matthew proves to be a loyal companion for him. While Morpheus and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) battle for possession of his helm in Episode 4’s “A Hope in Hell,” Matthew motivates Dream to keep fighting and reminds him that dreams don’t die. When Dream and Lucienne are at odds, Matthew encourages Lucienne to make up with Dream. He reminds her that she and Morpheus need to be aligned when Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai) as the vortex has enough power to make Lyta (Razane Jammal) pregnant. Matthew becomes the cheerleader for their trio when all seems dark. In turn, Dream’s eventual fondness for Matthew reflects the impact humanity has had on him and his own character growth. If we’re honest, we could all use a humorous sidekick in our corner.

