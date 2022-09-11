As a remarkable amalgamation of European folklore, Greek mythology, legends and lore, The Sandman is anything but linear in its exploration of the realm of dreams and nightmares. There is hardly a scene or character in the show that does not allow for multiple interpretations, so intricately woven is every web in the plotline. Each leads to a fascinating array of explications, forcing the viewer to hit pause and contemplate the underlying inferences in seemingly simple, or, at times, inexplicable, events.

After having been captured by an occult ritual and held captive in a snow globe for over a hundred years, Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) is too weak to summon his powers, let alone bring everything back to the way it was. In his absence, The Dreaming, too, could not stand, and most of Morpheus’ creations have either fallen to bits or molded.

Bereft of his gifts as well as his tools (the pouch of dream sand, the helm, and the dreamstone), Morpheus is hardly a god. In order to become whole again, he must track down his tools, which seem to have traded hands several times, from mortals to demons to powerful beings. Since he has no idea where his tools might be, and doesn’t feel like bothering his siblings is an option, Morpheus must seek the help of The Three. The problem is, they cost a fortune and the Sandman, devoid of both his gifts and tools, cannot spare much of a payment.

That’s when it dawns on him. In order to feel somewhat like himself again, and be able to remunerate The Three, Morpheus must absorb that which he created, and Gregory the gargoyle is the only creation of the Sandman that wasn’t affected by the shadow of his absence, presumably because he had Cain (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Abel (Asim Chaudhry) to take care of him.

So, distressed and distraught, the Sandman pays the brothers a visit, and, without beating around the bush, tells them why he has come. The brothers, of course, do not take the news very well, especially Cain, who goes so far as to question his lord’s loyalty to his subjects. Gregory, however, wears a calm disposition throughout the scene and doesn’t even bat an eyelash when Morpheus asks him for his sacrifice. After affectionately nuzzling Cain and Abel in farewell, he offers himself to his creator without question and without a moment’s hesitancy. This is perhaps the first time the show leaves fans in tears, foreshadowing just how dark of a world the King of Dreams ironically lives in.

On the surface, the cause of Gregory’s undoing seems simple: sacrifice for the greater good. It is, however, packed with a number of implicit implications, each more thought-provoking than the other.

For one, Gregory’s sacrifice represents the mortality of the creation in contrast with the creator. Dream, being the creator, may feel powerless for a while, but he would somehow become whole again, perhaps more so than before. His creation, however, has more or less disintegrated in his absence and may never see the light of day again. As Neil Gaiman has integrated Christianity into his story, this interpretation could carry religious connotations, with God being the only Being who neither has a beginning nor an end and is, therefore, Endless. His creation, in contrast, is only everlasting for as long as he wills it to be. But, Morpheus, time and time again, has been interpreted as an artist, too, someone who brings beauty to life. If one is to analyze Gregory’s sacrifice from this particular angle, then an important question comes to mind: which matters more, the art or the artist? More importantly, what survives the test of time? The art or the name of the artist?

Gregory’s determination and unwavering disposition in what must be the most overwhelming moment of his life symbolizes the significance of fulfilling a purpose. Having lived a merry and wholesome life with the brothers, Gregory seems to have fulfilled his purpose. Living forever, unlike Dream, was not his goal. Living happily, no matter for how short a period, was, and he seems to be grateful for the time he had. Immortality may sound fancy in theory, but the evanescence of this life is exactly what makes everything worth cherishing. Moreover, as one of the most beloved creations of Morpheus, Gregory is no less than a piece of art, and, yet, he could not live forever. His mortality, therefore, does not undo the joy he brought to those around him.

Gregory is also the embodiment of faith. Despite having done nothing wrong, he neither questions Morpheus nor shows any signs of impertinence when so magnanimous a sacrifice is asked of him. In contrast, the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), knowing full well that he is in the wrong, not only defies Dream but also tries his best to bring forth Dream's destruction. Lacking both faith and love, the Corinthian seems to be an allusion to Satan, who, despite his powers, never finds peace, no matter where he goes. It is Gregory’s faith in his lord that gives meaning to his sacrifice and makes his last moments so peaceful, despite their manner and unpredictability. Life is seldom not overwhelming. Evading the inevitable is foolhardy, and the only way to live is to live with faith. Things fall apart, but they also fall back into place.

One of the most important interpretations that can be drawn from Gregory’s sacrifice is rooted in his relationship with Morpheus. Morpheus is a god, hence a creator, hence an artist. Gregory, being one of his most beautiful creations, is a piece of art, and despite being phenomenal in every possible way, Morpheus must absorb, and, therefore, undo his existence, if only to reframe his journey as an artist. Most writers and artists, because of the pre-established standards of the canon, are so intimidated by the works of their predecessors that they never even give their unique, individual voice a shot. Fear of rejection, as real as the fear of death, only perhaps more scary, sets in, and they voluntarily cocoon themselves in the closet. Morpheus’ decision to absorb one of his most beautiful creations in order to bring everything back in place hides an important message: Art may or may not survive the test of time. It is, however, still worth breathing life into.

While the Lord of Dreams creates another Gargoyle for Cain and Abel, perhaps to make up for the one he took or to simply fill the void left in their lives, Gregory, despite being no more, will never be forgotten. His sacrifice not only allowed the Sandman to recover his tools, but also imparted a number of lessons to the fans who weren’t ready to lose him so soon, and it’s safe to say that nobody was ready for so tragic a scene so early on in the show.