Gwendoline Christie is no stranger to the fantasy genre. She serves valiantly as Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, one of the show’s many great warriors. Her towering height and intense acting creates a character with a powerful presence. Putting the heroism onside, Christie has the promise of playing a great villain. Her casting as Captain Phasma in Star Wars was so close to realizing this, until she unfortunately ended up being a toss away adversary. The same cannot be said for her role on Netflix’s The Sandman. As Lucifer Morningstar, she joins other actresses who have fun with all the brimstone and sulfur. What Gwendoline Christie brings to the performance, is as cold as the climate to the underworld. Dream (Tom Sturridge) may have to go up against many enemies, which makes his confrontation with Lucifer all the more fascinating. It’s easily a highlight in Christie’s career.

“What Power Have Dreams in Hell?”

Image via Netflix

In Episode 4, Dream knows the only way for him to retrieve his helm is to enter Hell. It isn’t any surprise that in doing so, he must encounter its ruler. On sight, Lucifer makes a grand first impression. The fallen angel keeps a perfect, elegant poise early on. Balls of flames scattered about the throne room, react to their master’s emotional state, like a demonic mood ring. There is a cunning attitude as Lucifer pokes at Dream’s imprisonment, seeing if it’s sore enough to turn his back on mortals. Unlike the comics, Lucifer is the singular ruler of Hell for this adaptation and the one made to face off with Dream during the Oldest Game. To which, they happily take on the challenge. A smaller, but just as significant change, includes the metaphysical battle of wits leaving physical harm. Lucifer lays not a hand on Dream and looks all the more vicious for it. Like any good Devil, they get too prideful. Despite the close race, the game ends in victory for Dream. Lucifer is left spiteful, vowing to destroy the Sandman.

RELATED: 'The Sandman': Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste & Jenna Coleman on the Appeal of Their Characters

In an interview with Empire, ​​Christie talked about how “Neil [Gaiman] clarified that Lucifer is a fallen angel, and that an angel doesn’t have gender at all,” she explains. “And I can play androgynous. We know that from Game of Thrones, due to the way I look. So I hope that has helped in the portrayal of the character." The actress’ costuming works with this idea. Lucifer wears not a gown, but what appears more like a royal robe. The first outfit is blizzard-white, fit with strong shoulder pads. It’s the purest color in the scene, where the dark, rocky terrain of the palace is lit by hellfire. Sharp, slender wings protrude from Lucifer’s back. It all makes for a morbid, elegant figure. To take on Dream in the Oldest Game, Lucifer switches into battle gear. Wearing all black, it glows in the surrounding fire. Of course, the signature color of red isn’t forgotten. Lucifer wears a crimson cloak for a casual outfit.

Image via Netflix

​​The character is closer to the comics, rather than the Devil in Lucifer, the other Neil Gaiman series. That show plays with the major theme of redemption. If the embodiment of evil can change ways, that’s certainly a positive notion for all humanity. Talking to Collider, Christie explained her view on the role: “If you’re God’s favorite, and you’re cast out and have to live for the rest of your life as being in a state of rejection, you may as well try to derive some pleasure from the misery. I think that’s what Lucifer does. I think Lucifer finds a way to take deep pleasure from what’s occurring because they’re just so bored.” Fear not, even if Hell isn’t the greatest kingdom to rule over, Christie stands alongside other actresses who had a devilish good time in the portrayal.

There are several, two standing out the most. In The Adventures of Mark Twain (1985), the stop-motion fantasy tells the journey of Mark Twain (James Whitmore) and three kids in trying to experience Halley’s Comet. Along the way, they visit various figures, such as Satan. The claymation itself is uncanny enough, fluid but not human. Then Satan (or the Stranger) speaks in hushed tones, using a mix of male and female voice acting (Michele Mariana and Wilbur Vincent). For a more seductive take look no further than Sandman’s streaming home. On Netflix, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina uses the Devil, although Madame Satan is the one to keep an eye on. Actress Michelle Gomez finds the sex appeal to a conservative school teacher, while scheming her way to being Queen of Hell. There is scowling and eye-rolling aplenty each time Madame Satan has to share the same space as the titular teen witch. No, she isn’t the ruler of the Inferno but she sure as hell craves it. In Gwendoline Christie’s hands, there are shades to these past androgynous and seductive aspects. She doesn't go too broad, because she doesn't have to. Christie plays the role knowing, despite looking mortal, she is anything but. Where the real joy in watching the actress take on the Devil comes from how lackluster her last villain role was.

“You Are a Bug in the System.”

In a galaxy far, far away, male villains are in abundance. The Star Wars movies lovingly bring in UK actors to have a blast as belonging to the Sith. Andy Serkis connives his way through motion-capture effects as Supreme Leader Snoke. Christopher Lee got to be a hand-slicing Count Dooku. And, of course, no villain list would be complete without Ian McDiarmid as the cackling, cloaked Emperor Palpatine. Being part of this galaxy, Christie could do wonders as the chrome-armored, militaristic Captain Phasma, one of the new characters highlighted to appear in The Force Awakens (2015). From the design to the name, it all made for a cool character. It's easy to figure out what went wrong, although it started out in a good place.

Director J. J. Abrams described to EW that he conjured up the name from cult horror movie Phantasm (1979). In it, silver spheres are used as weapons to kill victims, sucking out their blood or jamming into their heads. It made Abrams think of the chrome to the new Stormtrooper’s suit, and he went on to take the name “Phasma,” from the movie’s title as well. The use of horror movie inspiration is something that could have been better included. Ultimately, it's Phasma’s armor that was the most distinct part to the captain, an eye-catching new Star Wars player that begged to be utilized. The big scenes which were given, ended up not serving her character well. What should have been strengths to Phasma, turned into weaknesses.

In The Force Awakens, Captain Phasma reprimands Finn (John Boyega) before he turns into a full-on rebel. When they reunite, Finn forces her to help the rebels, and it’s Han (Harrison Ford) who thinks to use a trash compactor to rid themselves of her. She’s not made to be a menacing antagonist, she’s left to be part of a nostalgic joke going back to A New Hope (1977). She survived, returning in The Last Jedi (2017). Again, she’s put up against Finn and this time, it’s really just a cameo. They fight while the ship around them burns up. The duel happens so quickly, when Phasma gets defeated, it seems like it only just started. She falls into a fiery explosion — an irony here there, as if Phasma’s descent sent her right into Lucifer’s lair.

On The Sandman, Christie has a helmet of icy curls, but her face is free to be expressive. It reveals her eyes ablaze in pain or rage. A crack in Phasma’s mask is nothing compared to seeing Christie’s eyes hardly blink. Because why should they? Blinking means to miss so much of Dream’s suffering. Bored for too long, Lucifer is eager to be a victor and take it all in. Although she’s not in the show for very long, the short time given to Christie is done to specifically develop her as an imposing force not to be reckoned with. Captain Phasma was more of a placeholder to scenes; the galactic Stormtrooper wasn’t allowed to be a true danger to the rebels. The danger was only for Finn.

The Sandman allows Lucifer to be a true danger. By the finale, they plan to bring forth mayhem, and you know it means nothing good. The fallen angel’s exact plans are not explicitly revealed. Talking to Collider, Christie herself may not know the exact plans, “— but I think it feels like Lucifer wants blood.” Everyone will be under attack, gods and humans. As the Devil, her performance makes for a royal entity who will take absolute pleasure in causing destruction. As for a villainous turn, Christie gets her moment that slain Captain Phasma lost out on.