One of sci-fi and fantasy's most highly anticipated adaptations is the Netflix take on Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, with the casting containing a multitude of delightful surprises. Top of the list in that regard was the selection of Gwendoline Christie to play a key player in the story: the Devil — or as they're better known in the DC universe, Lucifer Morningstar.

The new images mirror the character posters released earlier that spotlight the other members of the otherworldly cast, which includes Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt.

We won't spoil how this version of Lucifer fits into the story of Dream (Sturridge) reclaiming his powers after a century of captivity. Instead, we will note that prior to Christie, the character of Lucifer (as established by DC, to be clear) was played by Tom Ellis on the titular procedural drama, which began on Fox but finished its six-season run on Netflix. When Collider spoke with the producers of Lucifer earlier this year, co-showrunner Joe Henderson called Christie's casting "amazing":

"Like, one thing, she's an amazing actress. For another, she'll bring a completely different tone to the character. And the character in Sandman is such a different character, I think casting someone who has just such a different energy... I think it's just awesome. I'm dying to see the first picture of her in character. I could not be more happy."

Henderson then also added that "I would like to watch the adventures of Gwendoline Christie and Tom Ellis both playing different versions of Lucifer on a road trip together." Which, y'know, stranger things have happened.

The Sandman is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2022. See the first look at Christie in character below.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

