Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 represented a bitter end for an otherwise fantastic trilogy. However, the 2007 movie introduced Thomas Haden Church as the Sandman, a tragic villain who unfortunately didn’t get all the screen time he deserved. But that’s about to change since Spider-Man: No Way Home shatters the Multiverse and brings villains from other realities to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to make the world forget about this secret identity but accidentally summons other Spider-Men villains, including Church’s Sandman. And in case the sands of time blurred your memory about the villain’s story in theaters, we are here to tell you everything you need to remember about Thomas Haden Church's Sandman. No need to hide your head in the sand, though. This recap doesn’t have No Way Home spoilers.

Who’s Flint Marko, a.k.a. The Sandman?

Flint Marko is a simple man who gets involved with a life of crime after his daughter falls sick. Unable to pay the expensive medical bills that’ll keep his daughter alive, Flint starts to perform armed robberies with his partner Dennis Carradine (Michael Papajohn). One fateful evening, Flint and Dennis rob a wrestling venue. While fleeing the scene, Flint tries to steal the car of Ben Parker (Cliff Robertson). Unfortunately, Flint jitters and Dennis’ unexpected arrival on the scene leads Flint to pull the trigger of his gun by accident, killing Uncle Ben and playing an essential part in the rise of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

Flint goes to jail for the robbery but is cleared of the murder charge, which gets pinned on the deceased Dennis. Years later, Flint escapes prison, determined to reunite with his daughter, who survived thanks to his criminal endeavors. While evading the police, Flint falls into an experimental particle accelerator that binds his molecules with sand. It takes a moment for Flint to learn how to put his sand molecules together and become solid. However, once he does, Flint becomes one of Spider-Man’s most powerful enemies: the Sandman.

Flint can control sand around him, increasing his mass and becoming a giant menace that towers New York City’s buildings. He can also turn into light dust and float away in the wind or become rock-solid to punch his enemies with the strength of a truck. Finally, Flint can take any shape he wants to, making him an almost unstoppable menace.

After Flint escapes from prison, Peter Parker learns about some new evidence that points out the Sandman is responsible for Uncle Ben’s death. Blinded by a need for revenge, Peter hunts down Sandman, using water to disintegrate the villain’s body and supposedly kill him. Nevertheless, the villain survives, and after his near-deadly encounter with Spider-Man, the villain is convinced he must destroy the hero if he ever hopes to have a normal life at the side of his daughter.

Thanks to Spider-Man’s fit of rage, Topher Grace’s Venom has an easy time convincing Sandman to team up and take down the hero. The two kidnap Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and force Spider-Man to fight them both simultaneously, a strategy that would for sure mean the hero’s death. Their plan almost works, but Spider-Man is saved at the last moment by Harry Osborn (James Franco).

Both Harry and Venom die during the final confrontation, and Flint finds out Spider-Man’s true identity. Consumed by guilt, the Sandman asks Peter for forgiveness and reveals Uncle Ben’s death was an accident. The Sandman tells Peter how much he regrets that unfortunate night, and the hero, sensing truth in Flint’s words, lets go of his hate and forgives Uncle Ben’s killer. The last time we see the Sandman, he’s shape-shifting into the sand and flying away, with tears in his eyes.

Spider-Man 3’s Sandman is one of the few villains in superhero movies to have a redemption arch and stay alive. So, his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home will shake up the film’s dynamic. In addition, the Sandman is the only villain that parts on good terms with Peter Parker, making his return somewhat curious. But with this recap in hand, you have everything you need to understand Flint’s motivation in No Way Home.

