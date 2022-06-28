Comic-Con 2022 will see Warner Bros. Discovery make its first physical appearance at the event in three years. Among the most anticipated programs in attendance is The Sandman, which will premiere a special video presentation and Q&A.

The Sandman is an eagerly awaited drama series based on Neil Gaiman's renowned DC comic. The show follows The Sandman, Master of Dreams, played by Tom Sturridge, whose purpose is to manifest our worst anxieties and dreams in the place called the Dreaming. However, The Sandman’s surprise abduction and subsequent century-long imprisonment trigger a cascade of consequences that radically alter both dreaming and everyday life. Gaiman’s comic turned series consists of ten installments that follow the aftermath of the event and The Sandman's reaction to it.

Both the cast and producers of The Sandman are expected to appear on the panel at Comic-Con and answer questions about the fantasy show. The news of the surprise extra footage and Q&A was publicized and later tweeted by Collider’s own editor-in-chief, Steven Weintraub. Alongside Sturridge, The Sandman also stars Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, and Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, to name a few. The show is executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg.

San Diego Comic-Con is among the world's largest gatherings for comic books and popular culture and is set to launch on the fourth weekend of July. The convention will include special panels and backstage discussions to highlight upcoming live-action and animated television shows, films, and video games. The convention offers a place for creators, experts, and fans to interact and debate popular culture.

Also in the lineup for the 2022 event is a panel discussion for the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, also an HBO Original Series and based on George R. R. Martin’s book of the same name. Riverdale's final panel will also be featured, as the popular television series comes to a close after the seventh season. Additionally, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will sponsor the global debut of the original film Green Lantern: Beware My Power, and HBO Max will show a special early preview of the beginning episodes of the new season of the fan-favorite animated adult comedy Harley Quinn.

The show is set to air on August 5th on Netflix.

