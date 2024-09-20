Netflix is inviting audiences to dive into another realm with a behind-the-scenes look at the ongoing production of Season 2 of The Sandman. The teaser for the follow-up installment features appearances from cast and crew members, including executive producer and showrunner Allan Heinberg, director Jamie Childs, and stars Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The sneak peek is the latest to come from the streamer’s ongoing Geek Week celebrations, which wouldn’t be complete without something from the highly-anticipated second season of The Sandman.

As Sturridge explains at the beginning of the behind-the-scenes tour, the upcoming season sees his character, Dream, “in a place of rebuilding.” Prepared to take accountability for his shortcomings, Dream is ready to step up to the plate, admit where he went wrong, and try to make things right. Having established the basics of the leading character and his world, Sturridge and Heinberg say they’re thrilled about what’s to come as well as about the introduction of a slew of new characters and universes.

Viewers will get plenty of up-close and personal glances at the production chugging along in full force, with actors doing their thing while cameras record their every movement. A peek inside the costume room gives us an idea of the intricate and vibrant outfits that will adorn the characters - both new and old — in Season 2, while Heinberg reveals what he’s most excited for fans to see come to life when the show returns.

What Do We Know About ‘The Sandman’ Season 2?

While The Sandman hasn’t set a date for its return, it’s clear from the behind-the-scenes tour that filming is moving right along. This is terrific news as the series was picked up for a second season two years ago, with last year’s historic writers’ and actors’ strike slowing down the production’s time frame. Although specific plot details are being kept under wraps, a major casting announcement was rolled out in May that foreshadowed the new characters audiences can expect to see in the next batch of episodes. Included in the fresh lineup are names such as Esmé Creed-Miles (Hana) as Delirium, Adrian Lester (Renegade Nell) as Destiny, and Barry Sloane (The Bay) as The Prodigal. These new faces will join the already familiar Sturridge and Kirby as Dream and Death, respectively, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

Check out the behind-the-scenes sneak peek of The Sandman Season 2 above and stay tuned to Collider for more from Geek Week. Catch up on the first season now streaming on Netflix.

