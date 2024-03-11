The Big Picture Kirby confirms Death's significant presence in new epsdoes of The Sandman, teasing exciting family dynamics and a story expansion.

Filming for new episodes remains ongoing, with uncertainty about completion due to production challenges.

Gaiman hinted at showcasing more family dynamics between Dream and the Endless family members in the upcoming episodes.

Fans know better than anyone that new episodes of The Sandman — technically not called Season 2 — has been in production for quite a while. However, series creator and writer Neil Gaiman has stayed mum on details of the upcoming episodes, and we’ve been getting bits and pieces of information that let us try to have a sense of the kind of stories we’ll see in the show’s second outing. Fortunately for Collider readers, series star Kirby Howell-Baptiste talked a little about the series while doing promotion for her new movie We Strangers at SXSW.

During the interview, the actor was game and joked about giving our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub information that wouldn’t get her sued. In order to help her, Weintraub asked about her character Death’s presence in the new season. In Season 1, Howell-Baptiste was present for only one episode – which was also considered one of the best. Howell-Baptiste confirmed that in Season 2 she will be “in more episodes. Death is a large part of this season and there are some incredible stories with the family that I'm very, very excited for fans to see.” The actor also added that the new episodes have the potential to please Sandman fans even more:

“It's been fantastic going back actually, because this season, I think fans will be very excited for the episodes. It feels like the show is a two-way street, it's not just us putting something out, it's Neil listening, responding to the fans, and then in turn giving them the things that they are asking for, yelling for, begging for. So I think fans are gonna be really excited to have these stories expanded and have the complexities, and the family and, and all of those dynamics, see them even more this season, this continuation of episodes.”

When Does 'The Sandman 's New Episodes Finish FIlming?

On the bad news front, we still can’t pinpoint exactly when new episodes of The Sandman are coming. Howell-Baptiste stated she doesn’t know when filming wraps. It sort of makes sense, because of the way the series is structured, filming and scheduling are like a puzzle for the production team. The actor hinted at that as well: “That's the truth. I don't ever finish filming. [laughs] We just continue the filming as we continue the episodes. I don't know because there's been so many things that have changed over the last year in terms of filming scheduling. I truly don't know.”

Gaiman had hinted that we’d see more of the family dynamics between Dream (Tom Sturridge) and his family of Endless members Death (Howell-Baptiste), Desire (Mason Alexander Park), Despair (Donna Preston) and newcomer Delirium, whose actor is yet to be revealed.

