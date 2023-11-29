The Big Picture The Sandman Season 2 production has resumed after a long pause, sparking excitement among fans. A behind-the-scenes photo featuring main protagonist Dream and antagonist Desire has been shared by Netflix.

Sandman fans, it's time to wake up and prepare for a dive back into the dreamy world of Morpheus as Netflix has just announced that production for Season 2 will resume this week. Production on the highly acclaimed fantasy series first began back in June with filming taking place around various locations in the UK. However, a month later, comic creator Neil Gaiman put a pause on production in solidarity with striking creatives and performers. Today's news marks the first update from the series since the resolution of the strikes and is one that will certainly have fans buzzing with excitement. Netflix has now shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Season 2 that features the show's main protagonist Dream (Tom Sturridge) locked in a stern stare-down with Desire (Mason Alexander Park), an antagonist on the show.

The exciting news coincides with the 35th anniversary of the comics from which the series is adapted. It's been 35 years since the first issue of the comic was published and to celebrate the special milestone, Gaiman took to social media to pen a heartfelt letter to fans teasing that “Good things are coming” in Season 2. “This week we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of The Sandman for Netflix,” Gaiman's letter read in part. “Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable.”

Gaiman, in his letter, equally reflected on the days when the story of Sandman was only in his mind, recounting the circumstances that would eventually lead to him to writing and eventually getting the comic book published. He wrote:

"We never know where our dreams will take us. Thirty-five years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman was released and set many people and characters on paths that seemed, even at the time, so unlikely as to be impossible. Back then, most comics featured superheroes. Sandman wasn’t that. It wasn’t like anything else, but magically (the magic consisting of hard work, youthful overconfidence, and some key people who believed in the vision) we were given the opportunity to tell the story I had in my head and bring Morpheus and the rest of the Endless to life." "A little over 36 years ago, in October 1987, the worst storm in at least 500 years left my house without power and my family trapped in our little village by fallen trees, and I spent my time writing an outline for the first eight issues of Sandman. Thirteen months later, in November 1988, the first issue of Sandman hit the comics shops."

What Can Fans Expect From 'Sandman' Season 2?

Season 2 will pretty much pick up from where Season 1 left off where Lucifer vowed to plot revenge against Dream for defeating them. In the comics, Lucifer intends to do this by abdicating his responsibilities in hell and unleashing evil forces unto the world, leaving the keys with Dream and, by extension tasking him with the responsibility of warding off sinister forces seeking to become hell's new boss. While no official plot detail has been released, it is expected that Season 2's plot will continue to stay faithful to the source material. Fans should also expect the return of fan-favorite characters like Park, Vivienne Acheampong, and Patton Oswalt.

Right before production began, Gaiman in May, revealed that scripts for Season 2 were completed and later added that scabs wouldn't be employed in any plot modifications that the scripts might require. With the resumption of production, fans can expect more updates in the coming weeks and months.

Sandman Season 2 is currently without a release date. While we wait, you can check out the BTS image from Season 2 below, and relive the charm of Season 1 currently streaming on Netflix.

