Neil Gaiman's Sandman comic book series has been a staple for over two decades. The unique visuals and dark themes of the comic series have garnered the series a devoted fan base. It almost seemed impossible to adapt the series to film or television, given the stunning visuals of the original work along with the intense narrative structure. But the new Netflix series has quieted all doubts regarding the series' ability to be adapted. This is, in part, because of the involvement of Gaiman, who serves as an executive producer on the new Netflix series. And since the series premiere at the beginning of August, fans have been eager for a Season 2 announcement. However, we might have to sit tight for a while before expecting an announcement either way, at least according to a tweet from Gaiman.

The exchange started with a cryptic tweet from Gaiman that turned out to be regarding additional episodes of Sandman being released to Netflix. Considering Netflix's history of canceling beloved shows, a second season is by no means a guarantee. It seems like, for now, Sandman's future on the streaming service is still very uncertain.

In response to a fan's eager assumption that the series had been picked up for a second season, Gaiman made sure to temper expectations by saying that Netflix was waiting to gauge the series' performance over the first month before deciding. Perhaps the two additional episodes will help the show cross that threshold.

Sandman premiered on Netflix on August 5, 2022, and was met with praise from both fans and critics. The series is based on Gaiman's fantasy comic book series, which ran from 1989 through 1996. The series stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, the personification of both dreams and nightmares. Starring alongside Sturridge is Patton Oswald as Matthew the Raven, Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian, and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne.

The series is executive produced by Allan Heinberg, David S. Goyer, Neil Gaiman, and Mike Barker. The series is based on The Sandman by Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. And though there may be no announcement regarding a second season of the series as of yet, you can still stream the first season available not on Netflix. Additionally, two bonus episodes were just released, and are now available to stream. Check out the trailer for Season 1 below: