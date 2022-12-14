The road to get The Sandman made was a long one. For years the project, a possible feature-length film, had been in development hell with various talents being attached at different points in time. However, when Netflix came on board to shoulder it as a series, the wheel began to turn and Neil Gaiman’s most authentic comic book adaptation was brought to life. The series was an instant hit among fans and critics, but then renewal for Season 2 was nowhere in sight despite the popularity. In a new interview with Variety Netflix’s head of UCAN scripted TV Peter Friedlander addressed what caused the delay and the streamer “considering batching approaches” for the upcoming iteration.

The Sandman debuted in August earlier this year to a lot of fanfare and critical acclaim, however, both the creator Gaiman and the fans were quite agitated about the renewal of the series. Given a high fantasy series is quite expensive to make and even though the viewership numbers were in the series' favor, everyone was worried. The series was ultimately renewed in November after a gap of three long months. Friedlander explained that the streamer wanted to “spend the time to get creatively aligned around what would be the next, best experience with The Sandman.”

They wanted to spend time with showrunner Allan Heinberg and Gaiman and “really talk through and be thoughtful about what the approach should be — because Season 1 is also very thoughtful and intentional. So that was really what took the extra time, is to get our ducks in a row.” Interestingly, when the series was renewed Netflix chose its words very carefully for the announcement and dubbed it “a continuation of ‘The Sandman’ world,” rather than a traditional Season 2. When inquired about the aversion to calling it a second season Friedlander revealed they are considering a new approach for the series,

“There are decisions that haven’t been made, but we are considering batching approaches. Everything’s on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman.’ It’s an innovative show.”

Perhaps the streamer wants to be more in line with the comic with its ‘volumes’ and based on the story in the issues, rather than being labeled as a season. Friedlander further reassures the fans, “The Sandman always follows his own path. I do really believe that.” While most series have an 8-10 episode run, The Sandman had a surprise eleventh episode with two storylines in it, 'Calliope’ and the animated ‘Dream of a Thousand Cats.’ Friedlander feels the show was so popular because “it was such a discovery, and it was such an invention.” Further adding,

“That’s what we’re trying to honor as we continue to tell this story, and it shouldn’t follow any path other than its own. And I genuinely believe that, and I want to help tell the story in that way with Neil and Allan, and protect the storytelling so it’s the best experience it can be. And so part of that is also just keeping it secret till we know more!”

All episodes of The Sandman are streaming on Netflix. You can check out the trailer below: