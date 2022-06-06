Besides unveiling the full trailer and release date of The Sandman live-action series adaptation, Netflix revealed new character posters on Geeked Week. The new character posters feature Tom Sturridge’s Dream, Jenna Coleman’s Johanna Constantine, and Boyd Holbrook’s Corinthian.

The first two new character posters focus on the protagonist of the upcoming series, Morpheus, who many know as Dream, one of the seven Endless beings who shape reality as we know it. With the sentence “Master of Dreams,” the first poster features Sturridge holding the iconic Dream’s Helm, a mask the powerful being uses as one of his sigils. The second poster asks fans to “Dream the world anew” as Morpheus stands in front of his castle in the Nightmare Realm, with Matthew the crow perched over his shoulder.

A third character poster focus on Johanna Constantine, a woman “even demons don’t trust.” In the comic books, Johanna is a long distant relative of John Constantine, who lived through the French Revolution. Johanna rescues Dream when the Endless is in trouble, gaining his favor throughout her life. Finally, the last character poster is dedicated to the Corinthian, with Holbrook menacingly holding a knife in front of his shades. The Corinthian is one of the nightmares that escaped our reality once Dream got imprisoned. The nightmare uses shades to hide the fact he has mouths with pointed teeth in his eye cavities, a gruesome image he uses to terrorize his victims.

A stil from The Sandman.

The first season of The Sandman will cover the story of The Sandman, Volume 1: Preludes & Nocturnes, a collection of comic book issues that follows Dream’s capture by a cult in the early 1900s and his subsequent release a century later. In addition, the show will also introduce other Endless, with Kirby Howell-Baptiste playing Death, Mason Alexander Park starring as Desire, and Donna Preston taking the role of Despair. Unfortunately, there’s no information about Dream’s remaining siblings, Destiny, Delirium, and Destruction.

The Sandman's cast also includes Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, David Thewlis, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. The Sandman is executive produced by Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, with Heinberg also serving as the Season 1 showrunner. The show's first season is expected to have 11 eleven episodes.

The Sandman comes to Netflix on August 5. Check out the new posters below: