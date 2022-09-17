Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Sandman.

Notorious for their cryptic ways and riddling prophecies, the Fates — more commonly known as The Three — are not a contemporary invention. Though The Sandman takes a remarkably refreshing take on the enigmatic soothsayers, they have existed since time immemorial, and The Sandman’s tribute to them proves that they will continue doing so, regardless of changing times and tropes.

Played by Nina Wadia, Souad Faress, and Dinita Gohil, The Fates play a pivotal role in The Sandman. The mantle they hold in The Sandman is not trivial, though, owing to the pleasure the mystifying oracles seem to take in their job, one may assume so. Many a time do The Fates show up when they are least expected, and while one may consider this a means to keep the tension taut (which partly it might be), their importance in the development of the plot is unquestionable.

How the Three Add to the Encapsulating Enigma of the Show

Taking after the Triple Goddess archetype, The Three, or The Kindly Ones (as they ironically prefer to be called) consist of the Maiden, the Mother, and The Crone. Blessed with supernatural insight, The Three trade knowledge of the Unknown in exchange for inexplicable gifts, and at times, as it would seem, for their sheer entertainment.

Mysterious in nature and baffling in their dealings, The Three add to the enigma of the show simply by being there — always when they are least expected. The Sandman is essentially an amalgamation of classical tales, Greek mythology, European folklore, and ancient legends. As such, it would have been incomplete without a trio of malicious goddesses appearing every now and then to caution people about the future, or to fool the injudicious mortals into believing they could transcend the limit of human capacity without bringing forth their own destruction.

Packed with an impressive assortment of self-assertive nightmares, talking ravens, bolshie rivals, and pertinacious gods, The Sandman evokes a number of feelings: Fascination being the most prevalent among fans. The Three, being anything but mundane, achieve this goal like none other — except perhaps Death — whose reimagination calls for a mental, if not a virtual, ovation.

Begrudging Assistance but Assistance Nonetheless

After having been trapped in a snow globe for over a century, Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) is too weak to fix The Dreaming, which, in his absence, had started to crumble and molder. Moreover, the Dream Lord is no longer in possession of his sigils of power, the helm, the pouch of dream sand, and the dreamstone. Reluctant to ask his siblings for help, Dream is left with no choice but to contact The Fates — a move Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) strongly disapproves of, and not without good reason. After all, the soothsayers play in inexplicable riddles, and cost a hefty fortune.

In exchange for a snake (a puzzling price), The Fates tell Morpheus the whereabouts of his tools — though, of course, they are not very generous with their answers, and make sure Dream doesn’t have a breezy time tracking down what he considers the extensions of his existence.

Had it not been for The Three, Dream would perhaps have given up on his tools, and, in consequence, his kingdom, which would have translated into him giving up on the already deteriorating world — a world where humanity had nothing to hope for. Despite their begrudging attitude, The Three helped save the Dreaming.

Making a Macbeth Out of John

Image via Netflix

John (David Thewlis), in more ways than one, is a fascinating reflection of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with his very character bearing an allusion to the canonical playwright. Before the appearance of The Fates, John aspires to create a more honest world — a world, which in his opinion, would make for a better place to live in. His goal may have been rooted in a flawed ideology, but his actions had nothing to do with ambition — he was simply a deluded man, a convoluted result of unresolved hate and trauma. After the appearance of The Three, however, John practically becomes Macbeth. Blinded by a newfound ambition, he believes he can crush the Dream Lord in his hand, which is what The Three tell him, never caring for an elaboration. Like Macbeth, John never questions The Fates; so consumed is he by the idea of taking the kingdom of one of the Endless for himself. Perhaps it was diabolical of The Fates to make John believe he could be anything more than a mere mortal, but had it not been for their prophecy, the self-acclaimed savior of the world may never have destroyed the Dreamstone, which had so much of the Dream Lord trapped within it. It was The Fates that made John Dee crush The Ruby, thereby making Morpheus more powerful than he had ever been.

Despite their unfriendliness toward Dream, The Fates, at this point, seem to be nothing but helpers in disguise. Whether it is for a price or a bit of drama, The Fates seem to have the Dream Lord’s best interests at heart, though, of course, it is too soon to draw a conclusion.

Cautioning the Vortex

Image via Netflix

As long as the Vortex, a.k.a. Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai) is considered, The Fates really do take after their preferred name, The Kindly Ones. Not only do they take the pains to locate the young girl in London and caution her about her dreams, houses, and the cunning Corinthian, but they could also have told her about Jed and the Dream Lord — if only she had asked the right questions. Given the complex nature of prophecies, the Vortex, had it not been for The Fates, would perhaps have made very different choices.

Warnings aside, the very involvement of The Fates in Rose Walker’s life brings out the devastating aspect of her being. As a vortex, Rose is dangerous. As such, she calls for more than a raven’s vigilance. The appearance of The Fates highlights the significance of her character and the importance of the choices she would make going forward.

A Drop of Humanity

As it turns out, The Fates do more than take pleasure in delivering prophecies that cannot be relied on. When Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut), after having been acquired by Madoc (Arthur Darvill), asks for their help, they, for once, do not seem to relish in the pain of their subject. This is where their empathetic, almost human, side comes out. The Fates, like any other god, may enjoy the mantle they seem to hold, sometimes to the misery of their subjects, but even their being is not bereft of compassion – a quality Gaiman seems to be fond of suffusing his fictional worlds with.

The role of The Fates in The Sandman is unparalleled in more ways than one. As tributes to ancient legends, they do more than keep fans hooked. In strange and subtle ways, The maiden, the mother, and the crone, without even appearing to, take over the action and help not only in the development of the plot, but also the characters featured in the show.