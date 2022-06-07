As part of Geeked Week, Netflix revealed the release date for The Sandman alongside a new trailer. We’ve been dying to watch the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s magnum opus, a comic book series filled with wonder and poetry. Lucky for us, Netflix’s The Sandman looks like it will remain close to the source, as the new trailer shows some images that look like they were taken straight from Gaiman’s comic books. Unfortunately, the bad news is we’ll have to wait until August 5 to watch The Sandman.

So, while we feel the time is moving slower for the next couple of months, let’s break down the latest The Sandman trailer and discuss all the main characters and events that’ll be part of the show.

The trailer introduces us to Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), mostly known as Dream, one of seven immortal siblings known as the Endless. The Endless were created along with the universe, and each one of the siblings is responsible for regulating the essential forces that control the universe. In Dream’s case, he's the ruler of the Dreaming, the dimension every human visits once they fall asleep. More than controlling other beings' dreams, Morpheus also uses Nightmares to punish wrongdoers and allows people to use the Dreaming to look for inspiration. Every artist that ever existed owns their life work to Dream.

In the trailer, we see Morpheus wearing Dream's Helm, of the three sigils of his ruling. The helm was created from the skull and spine of an ancient cosmic beast that Morpheus defeated and imprisoned in the Dreaming, and serves as a gruesome reminder of the Endless power. Dream is also carrying the Sand Pouch in the trailer, a magical artifact from which Morpheus can take the infinite supply of sand he uses to force other beings to fall asleep. The Sand Power is another of Dream’s sigils.

The new trailer also explains the plot of The Sandman’s first season. Many decades before the series' main events, a group of occultists performs an ancient ritual to summon and enslave Death, one of Dream’s siblings. The ritual doesn’t go as expected, and the group of occultists ends up calling Morpheus instead.

While they failed to bind Death to their will, the occultists still managed to steal Dream’s sigil and trap him, condemning the whole universe to an age where the Dreaming lost its splendor. It’s worth noticing that The Sandman is sticking so close to comic books that we could put some of the series' frames side by side with the comic books and realize they look almost the same.

The trailer also introduces us to Jenna Coleman’s Johanna Constantine. In the comic books, Johanna is a long distant relative of John Constantine, who lived through the French Revolution. Johanna rescues Dream when the Endless is in trouble, gaining his favor throughout her life. In the series, Coleman is expected to play both the original Johanna and a gender-bender version of DC’s supernatural hero John Constantine. In the comic book, John helps Morpheus retrieve his Sand Pouch once he escapes his prison.

The moment where Morpheus is released is breathtaking. After a few museum guards discover what seems like a human being trapped in a glass cage, Morpheus finds his way to his prison and starts his journey to retrieve his sigils, regain his powers, and take revenge on the people who left him to rot for decades.

Once again, we can see the series' careful approach to the original material, as the sequence of Morpheus' escape mimics the comic book art.

Once Morpheus returns to the Dreaming, he finds his castle in ruins and his realm decayed. Most of Morpheus' servants are long gone, and even Nightmares escaped into Earth once their master was no longer there to contain them. One of the few people left behind is Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong). Lucienne is the Librarian of the Dreaming, responsible for keeping a copy of every book ever imagined by human minds, even those that never got published.

Morpheus is not the only Endless featured in The Sandman, as the trailer reminds us that Kirby Howell-Baptiste will be playing Death, Dream’s older sister. Death reigns over every life in the universe and is destined to watch the end of all that exists. Even so, in the comic books, Death is surprisingly optimistic, usually pestering her brother Dream for being too grumpy.

Besides Death, The Sandman also features Mason Alexander Park as Dream’s younger sibling, Desire. Desire is a non-binary character who’s able to seduce both men and women, instilling lust in the hearts of every creature. Desire has a complicated relationship with Dream since Morpheus reigns over wonder, a dimension of existence that can be more potent than pure desire. Finally, Desire is the twin sibling of Despair. We are yet to see Despair's live-action version, but we know Donna Preston will take the role of the grim Endless.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of David Thewlis as John Dee, a man who becomes the supervillain Doctor Destiny once he gets his hands on the Dreamstone.

The Dreamstone is Morpheus’ third sigil of power, capable of manipulating dream matter and making dreams cross over to reality. With this immense source of power in his hands, Doctor Destiny is one of the fiercest people Morpheus needs to take down to reclaim his domain over the Dreaming.

The new trailer also gives us a brief look at Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian. When Morpheus was trapped, and the Dreaming started to decay, some Nightmares escaped into our reality. The vilest of these Nightmares is the Corinthian, a being who has mouths with sharp teeth in place of eyes. To blend over with humans, the Corinthian is almost always wearing a pair of shades. However, once he chooses his prey, he uses his eye-mouths to devour the flesh of the unfortunate people who cross his path. We don’t see the Corinthian’s eye-mouths directly in the trailer, but there’s blood running down his cheek, indicating it’s not long since he fed the last time.

Finally, the trailer ends with an image of Morpheus kneeling beside the raven Matthew. In the comic books, Matthew is the messenger of the Dreaming and one of Morpheus’ closest allies. Matthew was originally a man who slipped into a coma, visiting the Dreaming eternally. Since Matthew’s body died while he was still in the Dreaming, he became bound to the realm. Morpheus offered him the choice of becoming a raven and working as his message, to which Matthew agreed.