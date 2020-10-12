Sandra Bullock Could Reunite With Ryan Reynolds in Her New Movie ‘The Lost City of D’

Sandra Bullock has set up her next big movie and it sounds like a curious mix of 1984’s Romancing the Stone and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Bullock on screens both large and small. Her most recent credits are the delightful ensemble piece Ocean’s 8 and the Netflix thriller Bird Box. So, what’s the deal with her new movie?

Well, the new movie in question is The Lost City of D. And before you ask, no, it is neither a sequel nor prequel to James Gray‘s The Lost City of Z. According to The Wrap‘s report, Bullock will star as “as an author who discovers that a supposedly fictional city she had written about is actually real, and she sets out on a journey to find it, only to be accompanied by an actor who portrayed a character from her book. The film is a screwball adventure that will feature mismatched romantic leads and is in the vein of older, star-driven romances,” with the outlet citing Romancing the Stone for reference.

Another key part of The Wrap’s report — and perhaps the most attention-grabbing — is mention of Ryan Reynolds is reportedly in talks to star opposite Bullock. If Reynolds did join the project (and, let’s be honest, this sounds like the perfect vehicle for our favorite Canadian export), The Lost City of D would serve as an onscreen reunion for him and Bullock. The last time we saw this charming pair together, the year was 2009 and the movie was The Proposal. I was quite taken with the chemistry Bullock and Reynolds brought to The Proposal, so the possibility of getting to bask in it once more in The Lost City of D has me thoroughly intrigued.

In addition to the exciting prospect of Bullock re-teaming with Reynolds, it’s been reported that directing duo Adam and Aaron Nee, the team behind the indie crime comedy Band of Robbers and the upcoming Netflix series Masters of the Universe, will be directing The Lost City of D. Seth Gordon (Pixels, Cry Wolf) developed the idea and treatment for the movie and Dana Fox (Couples Retreat) penned the most recent draft of the script. Bullock will serve as a producer on The Lost City of D through her banner, Fortis Films. Additionally, Gordon will serve as a producer through Exhibit A and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions.

We’ll keep you posted on The Lost City of D as the project develops. In the meantime, why not check out the other recent and big Paramount-related news involving Gal Gadot?

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.