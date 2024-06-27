The Big Picture Sandra Bullock's versatility as an actress shines through in iconic films like Speed and Gravity.

Bullock's performance in The Blind Side earned her an Oscar for Best Actress, showcasing her remarkable talent.

Miss Congeniality remains one of Bullock's most rewatchable films, blending comedy, romance, and action seamlessly.

Since the 1990s, actress and producer, Sandra Bullock, has been a sweetheart of cinema who gained notoriety for popular movies, including Practical Magic, Miss Congeniality, and Gravity. Bullock was born in Virginia and started performing in high school productions before attending East Carolina University, majoring in Drama. After graduation, Bullock moved to New York where she worked several jobs to support herself while continuing to pursue a career in acting. In 1987, she made her feature film debut in The Hangman, but her breakthrough role came in the 1994 Oscar-winning thriller, Speed, starring Keanu Reeves and Dennis Hopper.

After the massive success of Speed, Bullock began starring in a series of a notable variety of films, such as Hope Floats and Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, eventually becoming one of Hollywood's high-paid actresses. While many recognize Bullock for her romantic comedies, she has still successfully proven herself to be a well-rounded talent and, in 2009, she starred in the sports drama, The Blind Side, earning her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Bullock has starred in a string of entertaining box office hits, but there are some, like A Time to Kill and The Proposal, that are considered to be some of her most rewatchable films.

10 'Infamous' (2006)

Director: Douglas McGrath

In 1959, writer, Truman Capote (Toby Jones) and his childhood friend and fellow author, Nelle Harper Lee (Bullock) travel to Holcomb, Kansas to research the recent brutal murders of a farming family, the Clutter's, for his upcoming book. When the authorities apprehend the two men responsible for the senseless crime, Capote ends up developing an intense relationship with one of the suspects, Perry Smith (Daniel Craig), creating an unexpected obstacle for the author as he completes what would end up being his most renowned novel.

Infamous is based on the true events surrounding Capote's process of developing the best-selling novel, "In Cold Blood", and also stars Jeff Daniels, Peter Bogdanovich, and Isabella Rossellini. Even though Bullock has a minor role in the film, her character is vital and knocks out every scene as the humble up-and-coming author who is best known for her novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird." While critics praised Jones' portrayal of the eccentric author, many also noted Bullock's performance, and per the San Francisco Chronicle, Bullock expertly takes on mannerisms and facial expressions to create a well-developed portrait of Lee and is one of the top performances to take away from the film.

9 'A Time to Kill' (1996)

Director: Joel Schumacher

When a 10-year-old African-American girl is brutally raped in a small southern town, her father, Carl Lee Hailey (Samuel L. Jackson), takes the law into his own hands and murders the men on their way to trial. Now on trial for double homicide, Hailey turns to a young attorney, Jake Brigance (Matthew McConaughey), to defend him, and even though Brigance struggles to believe he can win in the segregated town, Hailey has full confidence in him and his team's abilities.

In the underrated crime film, A Time to Kill, Bullock stars as a law student, Ellen Roark, who not only provides MacConaughey's character with research and information but also serves as a moral support for the minor experienced attorney. Bullock delivers a performance that adds the film's only slivers of hope with her character's unfailing optimism and faith in Brigance as well as her belief in human decency, relieving the film's overall intensity without downplaying the severity and realism of the plot.

8 'Hope Floats' (1998)

Director: Forest Whitaker

Bullock stars in the romantic drama, Hope Floats, as Birdee Pruitt, who, after being humiliated on television by her best friend who admits that she has been sleeping with her husband, she and her daughter, Bernice (Mae Whitman), move back to Birdee's hometown in Texas to make a new start. Once there, Birdee recognizes old faces, some who are petty acquaintances who enjoy Birdee's unhappiness, but her former friend, Justin (Harry Connick Jr.) is glad she's back and as he helps her get back on her feet, a romance begins to bloom between them.

While Hope Float is essentially a run-of-the-mill romance, Bullock and Connick Jr. are the only redeeming quality about the film that keeps fans coming back to it time and time again. The duo have a natural, smooth chemistry that, unlike other romances, doesn't come off as cliché or over the top. Bullock is a charming delight as Birdee and portrays her character as both heartbroken and resilient with sarcastic humor and raw emotional depth, serving as a solid example of how to find the silver lining in any devastating scenario.

7 'Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood' (2002)

Director: Callie Khouri