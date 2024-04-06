An action star, rom-com queen, and Oscar-winning actress are all terms of endearment for Sandra Bullock. Since 1987, Bullock has predominately graced the silver screen, translating her immense talent from genre to genre. Winning her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress for The Blind Side, her name is associated with much acclaim and respect with movies like Gravity and iconic titles like While You Were Sleeping and Miss Congeniality.

While Bullock's had her fair share of films that failed to miss the mark, certainly not from her performances, there are surely a collection of titles that are criminally underrated and often forgotten. From season favorites to hopeless romances, Bullock's most underrated movies are worth revisiting just as much as her best critically-acclaimed performances.

10 'Bullet Train' (2022)

Directed by David Leitch

Image via Sony

Underrated and underappreciated, Bullock's brief role in Bullet Train deserved much more. After too many jobs-gone-wrong, Ladybug (Brad Pitt), an assassin, wants to take a different approach; however, once again, things don't go according to plan as his next mission involves handling a slew of connected adversaries on the world's fastest speeding train. Bullock stars as Maria Beetle, Ladybug's handler.

For most of the film, Bullock's presence is only through the voice in Ladybug's earpiece, but fans of Bullock's know her lasting, stabilizing impact, even with the smallest of roles or limited screen time. While the film didn't quite punch the ticket for critics, audiences recognized the entertainment value, some claiming that if a sequel ever happened, it should go to Bullock's character.

Bullet Train can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close' (2011)

Directed by Stephen Daldry

Image via Warner Brothers

Resonating with audiences more than with critics, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close is a performance by Bullock that is always overlooked. When husband and father Thomas (Tom Hanks) dies following the events of 9/11, Linda (Bullock) and her son Oskar (Thomas Horn) are left to pick up the pieces. As Linda grieves, Oskar sets out on an adventure to find meaning in a mysterious key Thomas left behind.

The drama is based on the novel by Jonathan Safran Foer and earned two Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, despite missing the mark for critics. Bullock's performance as a widowed mother in the face of unexplainable tragedy as her son tries to find meaning in the seemingly meaningless, deserves as much praise as her notable career performances.

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close can be streamed on Apple TV in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV

8 'The Lake House' (2006)

Directed by Alejandro Agresti

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Lake House is a drama about the hopeless romantic reuniting the most iconic pairing of the 90s. In a fantastically complicated romance, Kate (Bullock), a lonely doctor, exchanges a series of love letters with architect Alex (Keanu Reeves) as they both live a separate life two years apart in the same lake house. The pair long to meet but must first understand the complexities of their time-spanning relationship.

Setting aside the convoluted nature of the premise, The Lake House is overshadowed by the duo's famous feature Speed; however, Bullock and Reeves succeed in portraying palpable yearning in a romance that is 100% unrealistic. But that is exactly why audiences turn to the movies. It's a fantasy dramatic romance tale that audiences turn a blind eye to the far-stretching plot, soaking in the wonder of it instead.

The Lake House Release Date June 16, 2006 Director Alejandro Agresti Cast Keanu Reeves , Sandra Bullock , Christopher Plummer , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Willeke van Ammelrooy , Dylan Walsh Main Genre Drama Runtime 98 Writers David Auburn , Eun-Jeong Kim , Ji-na Yeo

The Lake House can be streamed on Amazon in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon

7 'The Unforgivable' (2021)

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt

Image via Construction Film/Netflix

In another turn with Netflix originals, Bullock returns to the gritty as Ruth Slater in The Unforgivable. Following her release from a 20-year prison stint, Ruth attempts to return to society, quickly discovering her past crime has not been forgiven all the while she attempts to reconnect with her estranged sister.

Streaming audiences were happy to be treated to yet another gripping performance from Bullock, a far departure from her acclaimed rom-coms and heartfelt humor. Bullock remains one of those stars that can flip 180 and deliver a character that takes audiences through the darkest parts of emotion through their character portrayal. Alongside Bullock is Viola Davis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, and Richard Thomas.

The Unforgivable Release Date December 10, 2021 Director Nora Fingscheidt Cast Vincent D'Onofrio , Sandra Bullock , Jon Bernthal Viola Davis , Richard Thomas , Aisling Franciosi Main Genre Drama Runtime 112 minutes Writers Peter Craig , Hillary Seitz , Courtenay Miles , Sally Wainwright

The Unforgivable can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood' (2002)

Directed by Callie Khouri

Image via Warner Brothers

Based on the novel by Rebecca Wells, The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood produces its fair share of melodrama while still hitting viewers in the heart with a story of love and forgiveness packed with nostalgia. Bullock stars as Siddalee, a young Louisiana woman who becomes the subject of an intervention when her mother's lifelong friends give her a scrapbook with the hopes of bringing the mother-daughter pair back to each other after years of tension and estrangement. The scrapbook chronicles her mother's youth and the adventures of the "Ya-Yas."

This isn't some goddamn recovered memory, I wish I could forget it! You all have your little Ya Ya scars but that is nothing compared to what she left on me, and all I'm saying is if there's even one drop of that in me, I am better off alone! - Sandra Bullock as Siddalee

With a strong cast including Ellen Burstyn, Maggie Smith, James Garner, and Ashley Judd among them, Bullock holds her own. Siddalee's angry, stubborn nature in the present paralleled with the wild and determined spirit of a young Vivi (Judd) demonstrates an emotional dynamic of like-mother-like-daughter. It's no Steel Magnolias, but this drama deserves a second look for a feature about sisterhood.

(ADD VALSTREAM)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood can be streamed on Amazon in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon

5 'Ocean's 8' (2018)

Directed by Gary Ross

Close

Touching an iconic franchise is always a risk, especially in an era where audiences crave original stories. In this girl gang heist, Bullock is Debbie Ocean fresh out of prison as she gathers a group of all-female thieves and hustlers to steal a $150 million diamond necklace from actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) at the Met Gala. Co-starring alongside Bullock are Cate Blanchette, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Rihanna.

The perfect ladies-night in movie, Ocean's 8 is an action comedy that could've reached its full potential with an original premise; however, Bullock is stellar as the cunning Debbie Ocean. It's a film with a stable entertainment value made somewhat whole by its star-studded cast led by the veteran Bullock.

Ocean's 8 can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

4 'The Proposal' (2009)

Directed by Anne Fletcher

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Teetering on the edge of morally gray, Bullock as no-nonsense book editor, Margaret Tate, goes down as one of the best 2000s rom-com leads. Facing deportation, Margaret forces her assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her; however, Andrew has a few professional and personal conditions of his own, one of which includes the pair flying to Alaska for his grandmother's 90th birthday party.

Audiences turn to this genre because the familiarity of its structure keeps expectations low and values high when its romantic pairing exhibits immaculate chemistry. The Proposal does just that and deserves more credit to both Bullock and Reynolds than critics gave it. Formulaic, yes. A disappointment to the genre, absolutely not. The way Margaret and Andrew feed off each other is hysterical and emotional all at the right moments. Who doesn't remember the infamous chanting scene with Betty White?

The Proposal can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu

3 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, & Simon Wells

Close

This was her first voice acting role, with only a career of two animated roles (so far). In the hit The Prince of Egypt, Moses (voiced by Val Kilmer) discovers he is not an Egyptian Prince by blood, but rather a Hebrew saved at birth with a destiny to lead his people to salvation. Audiences often forget that among the stellar voice cast of Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Jeff Goldblum, and more is Bullock.

Bullock provides just the speaking voice of Mose's biological sister, Miriam, while the singing voice was provided by Sally Dworsky and director Brenda Chapman. Through Bullock's voice acting, audiences are able to hear the desperation in Miriam's voice as she pleads to convince Moses of his family history. While the film itself is a highly-rated Oscar-winning feature, it's rarely involved in association with the best of Bullock's performances, making it underrated in this conversation.

The Prince of Egypt can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock

2 'Two Weeks Notice' (2002)

Directed by Marc Lawrence

Image Via Warner Bros.

Buried within a collection of rewatchable 90s and 2000s rom-coms, Two Weeks Notice is a criminally underrated feature starring Bullock alongside Hugh Grant. The pair star as George Wade, a business tycoon, whose moral compass is rerouted closer to North after he meets and hires an activist lawyer, Lucy Kelson (Bullock). Lucy becomes so overwhelmed by George's hyper-dependence that she puts in her notice and searches for her replacement.

While the pompous elite falling for the honest hardworker isn't new to the rom-com genre, Bullock and Grant are a smart pairing that flew under the radar for both stars during their prime in the genre. Bullock's Lucy is strong-willed and driven and the moment she feels she's compromising her values, she heads for the door, forcing Grant's indecisive George to get his act together or lose Lucy. It is another installation in Bullock's strong female character archive.

Two Weeks Notice Release Date December 20, 2002 Director Marc Lawrence Cast Hugh Grant , Sandra Bullock Main Genre Romantic Comedy Runtime 1h 41m Writers Marc Lawrence Production Company Fortis Films, NPV Entertainment, Castle Rock Entertainment, Village Roadshow Pictures

Two Weeks Notice can be streamed on Apple TV in the U.S.

Watch on AppleTV

1 'Practical Magic' (1998)

Directed by Griffin Dunne