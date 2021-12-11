Plus, with Bullock being a true crime TV show junkie, she suggests the first show you should watch if you haven’t seen any.

With director Nora Fingscheidt’s The Unforgivable now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Sandra Bullock and Rob Morgan about making their social drama. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Bullock plays someone just released from prison after committing a violent crime. As she tried to re-enter a society that refuses to forgive her past, her sole focus is finding the younger sister she lost touch with. The Unforgivable also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Emma Nelson, Will Pullen, Thomas Guiry and Viola Davis. The film was written by Peter Craig (The Town, Bad Boys for Life), Hillary Seitz (Insomnia), and Courtenay Miles (Mindhunter).

During the interview, Bullock and Morgan revealed their reasons for making the film, how they each get ready for a challenging scene, why they want the audience to judge what’s happening in the film, and more. In addition, with Bullock being a true crime TV show junkie, she suggests the first show you should watch if you haven’t seen any and they both suggest the first thing to watch if you have never seen anything they’ve done.

If someone has never seen anything they’ve done what is the first thing they should watch and why?

Bullock is a true crime TV show junkie. If someone has never seen any, what should they watch first?

What was it about the story and characters that got them excited to be art of this project?

How they want the audience watching to judge what’s happening.

How being born into poverty makes you unseen to many in society and why is that?

How do they each like to get ready for a challenging scene?

