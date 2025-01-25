If you're 30 or younger, you were not alive when big-budgeted and big-studio cinema took its first stab at portraying the World Wide Web. In 1995, the great Sandra Bullock starred in The Net, and while she is fantastic, per usual, the movie itself missed the mark and, more importantly, a chance to be at the forefront of the IT revolution that is now ensconced in our everyday lives.

All the ingredients were in place for perhaps a prescient take on the internet, and Bullock's star was soaring after her breakout performance in Speed a year earlier. Irwin Winkler, who had procured elite status in Hollywood circles through his involvement in the Rocky franchise and nine Oscar nominations, was behind the camera. Unfortunately, while it is not a bad film and still has some relevance today, The Net chose to go a different route, and maybe there is a simple reason for it—we didn't know enough about the phenomenon that the internet has become on the film's 30th anniversary. It's still an enjoyable watch, though ultimately, The Net walked so all the internet films that followed could run.

What Is 'The Net' About?