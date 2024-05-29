The Big Picture Sandra Hüller joins Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary, with details of her role still a mystery.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will direct the film, with Drew Goddard writing the script.

Project Hail Mary will be shot for IMAX screens, with Greig Fraser as the cinematographer.

Not long after it was revealed that Project Hail Mary would release on March 20, 2026, the upcoming adaptation of Andy Weir's novel is officially starting to build out its ensemble. A new report from Deadline revealed that Sandra Hüller, who recently received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Anatomy of a Fall, has joined Ryan Gosling in the cast of Project Hail Mary. Details about her role are being kept under wraps, but all signs point to her stepping into the role of Eva Stratt, the former ESA employee tasked with spearheading the project to save humanity. Gosling has been tapped to play Ryland Grace, a school teacher who reluctantly steps back into his old life as a scientist to save the world.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, best known for their work writing Into and Across the Spider-Verse, will direct Project Hail Mary, with Drew Goddard writing the script. Goddard has experience with Weir's property, previously serving as the scribe for The Martian, another space story similar to Project Hail Mary starring Matt Damon. Amy Pascal will produce, and author Weir will also be involved in a producing capacity. The film is being shot for IMAX screens, and Greig Fraser, director of photography for both Dune films, and The Batman, will be the cinematographer for Project Hail Mary.

What Is 'Project Hail Mary' About?

Project Hail Mary tells the story of Ryland Grace, a man who wakes up on a spaceship alone light years away from Earth and remembers he's a scientist, but can't remember his own name. As Grace explores more of the ship and more of his memory comes back to him, he learns just how important his mission is, and how many people are counting on him. Despite waking up in a different solar system, completely isolated from all human contact, Grace finds an unlikely companion among the stars who becomes a crucial cog in his journey to save the world.

If Hüller is to step into the role of Eva Stratt, fans can expect to see a powerful performance with some tender emotional beats packed in. Stratt is in charge of Project Hail Mary, a mission to save Earth from dangerous space algae causing the Earth to grow dimmer every day. She is commanding, authoritative, and the kind of person who dictates attention and respect. She is the perfect person to lead such a critical mission, and if this is who Hüller is playing, her performance in Anatomy of a Fall proves there's no one more suited for the role.

There is currently no release date for Project Hail Mary. Anatomy of a Fall is streaming on Hulu now.

