Before French director Justine Triet won the coveted Palme d'Or at last year's Cannes Film Festival with her international arthouse hit and Oscar-nominated Anatomy of a Fall, she first debuted in competition at the festival with her 2019 film Sibyl. The messy melodrama premiered to lukewarm reviews and Triet went home with no prizes, but it solidified her position in 2023's competition and introduced her to the star of her later film, the German actress Sandra Hüller. Despite limited screen time, Hüller's comedic firecracker of a performance is the best part of Sibyl, and even if the film was a failure for Triet, working with Hüller alone might have been worth the experience, as it paved the way for her current, smashing success.

What Is 'Sibyl' About?

Sibyl tells the story of an eponymous protagonist, played by the current blazing star of French cinema, Virginie Efira (Benedetta). She is an ex-author-turned-therapist who has decided to drop most of her clients and return to her former profession. But a distressed call from a starlet actress, Margot (Adèle Exarchopoulos, herself a Palme d'Or winner for Blue Is the Warmest Color), leads her to make this new patient the subject of her upcoming novel. She begins to meddle with Margot's life, as Margot is pregnant by her lover and upcoming co-star Igor (the late Gaspard Ulliel), who himself is dating Igor and Margot's upcoming director, Mika (Hüller). As if this entanglement isn't messy enough, everything comes to blows when Margot has a nervous breakdown on the remote island she's filming on and insists on Sibyl coming over to mediate.

Sibyl is not always a success. Explaining the plot itself is a daunting challenge, and this is before even getting to the many minor characters, timelines, and flashbacks Triet employs. Tonally, it is confused; it takes itself seriously, but it's more akin to the trashy, psychosexual, and colorful melodramas by Pedro Almódovar. It's an unknowingly hilarious farce masquerading as a prestige drama. But even from this attempt, we can already see multiple devices that Triet later expanded on in Anatomy of a Fall. There's the bright and crisp digital cinematography, the modernist piano and guitar renditions of famous classical pieces, the themes of artifice and fictionality in life, and most importantly, Triet's penchant for writing complicated, flawed women. Sibyl grows unethically attached to her patient and begins violating her patient's privacy. She is also a recovering alcoholic who hasn't let go of the ex-lover with whom she has a child. Whatever the flaws of Sibyl's screenplay structure, one can't deny the complexity and depth of Triet's character writing, and this laid the foundation of Anatomy of a Fall's resounding success, including a Best Actress Oscar nomination for Anatomy star Hüller.

Sandra Hüller is the MVP of 'Sibyl'

If Sibyl fails because of its messy, sprawling structure, then it's most successful when it streamlines and focuses, during a 30-minute segment set on a remote island. Triet's choice of location – Stromboli, an active volcano in Italy – aptly crystallizes this entire stretch. This segment only grows more absurd, as everyone sleeps with everyone, and Sibyl's role snowballs from therapist to interpreter, actress, singer, and even director. This is where Hüller comes in and shines; she plays a constantly distressed and flustered film director, rambling in semi-coherent pieces of direction that only exacerbate the situation. We've already seen Hüller's comedic talents in 2016 Palme d'Or contender Toni Erdmann, and here, she takes them to greater heights. Anyone who's worked on a film set knows it's a pressure cooker of clashing egos, where time is always running out and directors are never satisfied, so Mika's rude annoyance and confident incompetence only provide ample awkward comedy.

It would've been tempting to lean into over-the-top outrage for this role, but the genius of Hüller's performance is that she's not playing it broadly. Despite the apparent trashiness of her film (Margot appears to slap Igor twenty times), Mika truly believes she is making great art, which is what makes her so funny. It's a masterclass in camp, in which she straddles the line between deadly serious and hysterically goofy, yet it's also thanks to her fierce energy that this segment is by far the most focused and effective stretch of the film. She finally snaps with a Howard Beale moment, and it's the pinnacle of Sibyl.

Another asset Triet harnesses and later develops in Anatomy of a Fall is Hüller's multilingualism. In Anatomy of a Fall, Hüller plays a German woman speaking English (with scant French words here and there), and even though she is fluent in English, it is clearly not her mother tongue. There's this slight hint of awkwardness and delay in Hüller's speech that only makes her performance more authentic and her irritation more palpable. It raises her agitation to the surface, as she stumbles for words. This additional layer to her performance only adds depth to the film.

'Sibyl' Is the Opposite of 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Despite the loud laughs Hüller's performance provides, her role must not be reduced to a bumbling clown. Even though she only has very little screen time, she and Triet are nonetheless able to craft a multidimensional character. Everyone on that island has an agenda of their own, and Mika is no exception. She approaches Sibyl with her own emotional baggage, and when she later discovers one of Sibyl's darkest secrets, she does a stunning about-face that recalls her chilling performance in The Zone of Interest, also released in 2023. Mika's manic bluntness far from endears the audience, yet Hüller is able to make you feel somewhat bad for her, stuck in a love quadrangle between her cheating employees. Her role in Sibyl may be small, but she makes the most out of it, and it clearly impressed Triet enough to later craft an entire film around her.

If you watched Anatomy of a Fall and expected to see more of Triet's laser-focused, riveting approach to courtroom drama, set aside those expectations. If Anatomy of a Fall stays linear and races through its 150 minutes through classical, thrilling editing, Sibyl jumps between multiple plots and almost employs dream logic. Hüller is the sole focus of Anatomy, while Sibyl is more of an ensemble film with dueling tensions between multiple women. Sibyl provides something almost completely different and opposite, but it shows Triet's versatility in handling a wide variety of material and the strength of her triumphant comeback. And even though Hüller is the MVP of Sibyl, let's not discount Virginie Efira's pitch-perfect ability at playing delicate, broken, complex women. She is a Cannes regular and has shown such solid talent in the last few years. Since complex womanhood is at the heart of Anatomy of a Fall, one wouldn't be disappointed by the presence of the same core theme in Sibyl.

