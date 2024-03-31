Acclaimed German actress Sandra Hüller had a stellar year in 2024 — she was a part of two Oscar-nominated films and received a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards. Her approach to acting — which was honed through her background of performing on stage — has allowed her to thrive in both film and live productions. Hüller's talent lies in her ability to completely inhabit the characters she plays, bringing depth, nuance, and authenticity to her performances.

Hüller's range and commitment to her craft make her one of the most formidable actresses working today, deserving of recognition among the best in the industry. From her breakthrough role in Maren Ade's Toni Erdmann to her recent acclaimed performance in Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, Hüller has consistently delivered exceptional acting.

10 'Above Us Only Sky' (2011)

Directed by Jan Schomburg

Hüller was part of an underrated drama movie titled Above Us Only Sky, where a woman named Martha (Hüller) navigates the aftermath of her husband's sudden death. However, Martha's world is shattered when she discovers her husband's double life, which pushes her into a chaotic journey of self-discovery and healing.

Hüller fully embodies Martha, from her despair to confusion — and ultimately resilience. Above Us Only Sky’s exploration of Martha's complex emotions and her quest for truth will surely tug at the heartstrings of viewers. Hüller also makes her role as Martha more believable as her deliberate approach allows for a deeper examination of Martha’s grief. It’s a provocative film about love and loss that Hüller’s fans will surely enjoy.

9 'Finsterworld' (2013)

Directed by Laura Thies

Directed by Frauke Finsterwalder, Finsterworld is a film that takes a magnifying glass and points it at modern German society. One storyline involves a group of teens who are in a reckless pursuit of excitement as each of them wants to bring meaning into their mundane lives. Another one puts the spotlight on a zookeeper who is unsure of what his purpose and identity are.

Hüller plays Marie in the movie, who is a tour guide to takes visitors around a Third Reich theme park. The storylines in the movie intersect in unexpected ways, but there’s always a tinge of satire and humor that keeps viewers interested. Although Finsterworld’s fragmented narrative style and nonlinear story might confuse viewers at first, it’s surely a captivating view of the hidden layers that keep modern society afloat.

8 'Munich: The Edge of War' (2021)

Directed by Christian Schwochow

Hüller has also starred in Munich: The Edge of War, which primarily follows British civil servant Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and German diplomat Pual von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner). Set against the backdrop of World War II, the two leading characters in the movie strive to prevent catastrophe from happening by trying to persuade their governments to find a peaceful solution to their conflict. The movie is loosely based on the real events that happened during the development of the Munich Agreement, which is when Nazi Germany annexed Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.

Hüller plays the fictional character Frau Winter in the movie. Not every critic appreciated the movie’s fictionalized elements and loose details, but it still effectively tells a story about war and the human cost of power that it can go toe to toe against some of the best war movies of all time.

7 'In the Aisles' (2018)

Directed by Thomas Julien

In the Aisles is a heartfelt German drama that gives viewers a glimpse into the life of Christian (Franz Rogowski), a newcomer at a small-town wholesale supermarket. Christian soon forms a bond with a co-worker who mans the confectionary aisle named Marion and falls in love with her. Hüller's portrayal of Marion is both nuanced and heartfelt as she encapsulates the character's struggles at home and her quiet strength.

The film's setting serves as a poignant metaphor for the complexities of life, where seemingly mundane encounters lead to profound connections. Critics praised Hüller and Rogowski's performances for their authenticity as they brought to life two characters who are desperately searching for solace in each other's company. In the Aisles beautifully captures the beauty and meaning found in ordinary moments, resulting in an impactful cinema experience for viewers.

6 'Requiem' (2006)

Directed by Laurenz Laufenberger