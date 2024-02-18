The Big Picture Sandra Hüller shines in Toni Erdmann , Anatomy of a Fall , and The Zone of Interest , showing the struggle to balance ambition and family ties.

Hüller expertly captures Ines' mixed emotions in Toni Erdmann , reflecting on the conflict between personal and professional life.

In Toni Erdmann , the dynamic between Ines and her father becomes increasingly surreal, showcasing Hüller's talent for conveying complex feelings.

Sandra Hüller is the star of two of the 10 nominees for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards, and is herself nominated for Best Actress. That's a striking achievement for a German actor that much of the American moviegoing public was unaware of until last year. But before she played murder suspect Sandra Voyter in Anatomy of a Fall (which earned Hüller the Oscar nomination and won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023), and Nazi housewife-socialite Hedwig Höss in The Zone of Interest, Hüller was best known for her breakout role as Ines Conradi, an ambitious business consultant struggling to relate to her unusual father, in 2016's Toni Erdmann. Toni Erdmann has a reputation as one of the best films of the 2010s and is an incredible viewing experience. And the funny thing is, while Hüller's performances in the three films are quite different, the characters share an uncanny similarity.

‘Toni Erdmann’ Is About a Strained Father-Daughter Relationship at Its Heart

Toni Erdmann is a film that resists easy description, but at its heart it's about the uneasy relationship between a father and daughter who struggle to relate despite seeming to care for each other very much. The director is the great Maren Ade, whose previous film, Everyone Else, is one of the greatest break-up movies of all time. Though the film ultimately is more about Ines, she doesn't appear for the first 10 minutes.

We spend that time with her father, Winfried (Peter Simonischek), who is a lonely elementary school teacher who seems to have lost most of his meaningful relationships, and resorts to costumed pranks such as novelty teeth to bring a bit of fun to an increasingly drab existence. Later, Winfried visits his ex-wife and her new husband, both of whom gently tolerate his strange sense of humor. There, he is surprised to discover that his daughter is in town, and hasn't let him know. After an awkward hug, he pops in the novelty teeth again to break the ice. Ines smiles in recognition. She's seen this "joke" from her dad many times before.

Sandra Hüller Expertly Captures Ines' Mixed Emotions

Ines is a business consultant working abroad in Romania, and Winfried decides to surprise her with a visit. He shows up in costume at her slick office, and as she strides by him with her colleagues, a note of panicked recognition crosses her face – but she pretends not to recognize him. Eventually, the two of them get together, and we get to learn more about Ines, as Winfried does. Her line of work is morally abominable. She works for a consulting organization that helps companies manage outsourcing their positions to save money — her job as a consultant is to pretend that the firings were her idea, so that the company's executives don't look like the villains. (McKinsey & Company, which gets mentioned in the film, is an example of this type of company that's so infamous it has its own takedown episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.)

It's a difficult job that requires nuance and skill, and Ines is determined to succeed at it, even though the corporate world is still rife with sexism, and the stresses of her work make her miserable. The idealistic Winfried sees a lot of this, and makes gentle, awkward efforts to persuade his daughter to realize that her professional aspirations are unworthy of her.

For her part, Ines doesn't betray any guilt over her role in predatory capitalism. She seems to believe that this is the way the world is, and she is consumed by fear of not succeeding on the world's own terms. Nevertheless, she makes a sincere effort to allow her father into her life, even though he causes chaos, and her complex feelings bubble to the surface when Winfried leaves to return to Germany, and Ines breaks down. In this moment, Hüller is able to convey Ines' sudden desire to return to the innocence of her childhood. From here, the movie subtly shifts to her perspective. Ines inherits the movie from her father, as the themes of inheritance become more pronounced.

‘Toni Erdmann’ Becomes Increasingly Surreal As It Continues

The dynamic between Ines and Winfried is fascinating, but Ade never stops pushing her film to new terrain. After Winfried leaves, it's clear that Ines misses him. But at the hour mark, the film takes an unexpected and delightful sharp turn. At a night out with female colleagues, Winfried returns, but in a wig and teeth, and in character, as the corporate "life coach" Toni Erdmann.

As Ade has said in interviews, the character of "Toni Erdmann" is named after Tony Clifton, the character often played by comedian-provocateur Andy Kaufman. But Ade doesn't let the parallel become too overt. Ines, out of embarrassment, plays along with her father's charade. But Winfried's performance as Toni never becomes that of a professional comedian – Ade has also spoken about how Simonischek sometimes wanted to go into this "bigger" direction, but she had to disappoint him by having him ground the performance in what Winfried would be capable of. Winfried's performance as Erdmann is a parody of the business class, but he builds the character out of the shy dad jokes he's already a master of.

As "Toni Erdmann" worms his way deeper into Ines' professional life, she begins to go somewhat off the rails. In a sexual encounter she has with a co-worker, she seems to have absorbed some of her father's desire for reckless anarchy. Is she acting it out as part of a desire to somehow pull off the impossible, and incorporate her father's romantic ideas into her life? Or, she is competing with her father, attempting to prove that the joke isn't on her? The gift of Huller's performance is that she makes it clear that Ines herself doesn't even know. This is especially incredible given the absolutely wild places the film ventures to. Most of them won't be spoiled here, because they work better as delightful surprises. But Hüller especially shines when, goaded by her father into an impromptu karaoke performance of Whitney Houston's "The Greatest Love of All," Ines shockingly knocks it out of the park, making use of Hüller's vocal talent.

The Unexpected Throughline Connecting Hüller's Three Iconic Roles

There are profound differences between the two roles that catapulted Hüller to international recognition this year, and the one that first broke her through with cinephiles. Ines becomes extremely relatable to audiences over the course of Toni Erdmann. In Anatomy of a Fall, Sandra, whose culpability in her husband's death keeps the audience guessing, remains relatable but remote. The Zone of Interest's Hedwig, who revels in the gifts her life as the wife of the commandant of Auschwitz brings her, is an absolute monster. And yet, the three have an unmistakable, and precise, connection in the way they struggle to reconcile their driving ambition with their more ambivalent desire to be part of a loving family.

Ines struggles to find a way to remain her father's daughter, while maintaining her foothold in a bloodless capitalist hellscape — a conflict that torments her through the movie's profound final shot. Sandra is a writer, married to a (now-dead) less successful writer. The pivotal scene in the film is a knock-down, drag-out fight between the two, in which she rebukes his attempt to blame her for his lack of success. The Zone of Interest is a less intimate film. It keeps its family of Nazis at a clinically removed distance as they go about their lives in the shadow of Auschwitz. The cameras are placed like security cameras in a prison, and there are no closeups. But one of the most memorable scenes is between Hedwig and her husband, Rudolph Höss (both real people). He has been transferred to another post, and she adamantly refuses to give up the role in society she has at their current home, insisting that her husband leave his family behind.

Hüller's character's ambition and inevitable success seem to always drive a wedge between her and her family. She makes efforts to reconcile the two worlds, which are never particularly successful. Why not? Is it because her demonstrations of love for the people she is closest to are nothing more than a performance? Or because her skill in her professional life overwhelms everything else, like an overdeveloped muscle? Hüller is able to keep these ambiguities alive across a variety of performances.

Actors are occasionally also the directors of their films, but most often they are not. So it's hard to know what to do when these parallels emerge between roles. Write them off as coincidences? It's not like actors choose what roles are out there based on their own strengths. Over the course of her career, Hüller has played and will play roles that don't fit this mold, making the connections a bit easier to shrug off, if one is so inclined.

But the idea persists that some actors are uniquely capable of conveying certain feelings. So much so that it's hard to imagine the films existing without them. (Think of all the indie films that would not, could not, and should not exist without the crazed sadness that lives in the eyes of Nicolas Cage.) Toni Erdmann was not written with Hüller in mind, but she demonstrated that she could somehow perfectly embody the idea of remorseless talent with an aspiration toward love. When an actor is capable of embodying these sorts of profound contradictions, the roles, I believe, begin to manifest themselves.

Toni Erdmann is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

