Production has just begun on a new comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandr\a Oh. The film has not yet been given a title, however, production started on the project last week at 20th Century Studios. Filming is expected to conclude on July 22, 2022. The project will be released as a Hulu Original in the United States.

Though the film has not yet been given a title, it features a star-studded cast. Besides Awkwafina and Oh, the film also stars Wes Anderson favorite Jason Schwartzman, Emmy winning acting legend Holland Taylor, who previously starred in The Practice, Emmy winning actor Tony Hale, who previously held scene-stealing roles in both Veep and Arrested Development, and Will Ferrell (the man, the myth, the legend, and Rob Burgundy in the flesh).

The film will be a comedy, which suits both Awkwafina and Oh, as both have worked on complex projects ranging from the emotional to the hilarious. Awkwafina had her breakout role in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians. She also starred in the emotional family dramedy The Farewell, which was one of the best-reviewed films of 2019. Oh just recently starred in the Netflix series The Chair, which took a sharp barb at the often absurd world of academia.

RELATED: Sandra Oh and Julianne Moore to Star in Margaret Atwood Adaptation 'Stone Mattress' Helmed by Lynne Ramsay

The comedy will follow Anne, played by Awkwafina, a tightly wound game-show obsessed woman who must come together with her chaotic sister Jenny, played by Oh, in order to help pay off their mother's gambling debts. When Anne's beloved dog is kidnapped, they will have to set off on a cross-country journey in order to get the money they need; in order to do so, they will have to tap into Anne's skill set by turning her into the game show champion she was always meant to be.

The new film is being directed by Jessica Yu who previously worked on the series This is Us and The Morning Show. The film was written by Jen D’Angelo, who previously worked on the upcoming Disney film Hocus Pocus 2. Ferrell produces alongside Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Oh also produce. Alex Brown and Erika Hampson are executive producers on the project.

The film will premiere in 2023 in the United States on Hulu as a Hulu Original. Internationally, the film will premiere on Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.