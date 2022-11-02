Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is set for a reunion with Ann-Marie Fleming. The director has tapped her to star in her new sci-fi thriller Can I Get a Witness, marking the second stint for the two together. Oh was previously one of the stars of Fleming's animated feature Window Horses, lending her voice alongside Elliot Page and Shohreh Aghdashloo. They'll come together for a live-action affair this time which Canada's Mongrel Media is currently pitching to international buyers while AFM develops.

Can I Get a Witness is an original story by Fleming set in the near future where the fate of the planet relies on everyone doing their part — by dying. Everyone has a responsibility with those who make it to 50 expected to make the ultimate sacrifice while teenage artists document their deaths. Further details on the story are largely being kept under wraps at this point. Alongside Fleming, Eric Mussolum and Jayme Pfahl will also have production credits on the film.

Since her 2016 animated project, Fleming hasn't touched the feature format, sticking to short films for a handful of years. Her last project, Old Dog, came back in 2020 and, prior to that, she explored a variety of genres through short-form entertainment. Previously, she penned the documentary short Question Period as well as other short films like Blue Skies, I Was a Child of Holocaust Survivors, and Stories Sarah Tells. Her other feature-length productions include the documentary The Magical Life of Long Tack Sam as well as The French Guy, Automatic Writing, and New Shoes.

Oh was a key part of Fleming's Window Horses, not only playing the main character Rosie Ming, but also co-producing. Experimental in its animation, the film followed the story of Ming, a Canadian poet with Chinese and Persian parents who makes the journey to Iran to take part in a poetry festival. It was a massive hit on the festival circuit, notably being nominated for Best Canadian Feature at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

What Else Has Sandra Oh Done?

Aside from her multi-Emmy-nominated turn in Killing Eve as its title character, Oh is also well known for her role as Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy which earned her five straight Emmy nominations. More recently, she voiced opposite Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons in the hit animated series Invincible. On the big screen, she turned to Pixar to star in Turning Red most recently, though she can also count roles in Sideways, Under the Tuscan Sun, and Raya and the Last Dragon among her credits.

Can I Get a Witness is currently in development.