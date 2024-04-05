The Big Picture Sandra Oh joins the star-studded cast for Ansari's Good Fortune, but her role remains a mystery.

Oh's impressive resume includes Grey's Anatomy, Killing Eve, Turning Red, and more.

Ansari leads as director, writer, and producer for Good Fortune, which is currently in production.

Aziz Ansari's star-studded debut feature has just added another big name to its cast. Sandra Oh will join Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, Keke Palmer, and Ansari himself in the cast of Good Fortune. Deadline reports that Oh's role in the upcoming comedy is currently under wraps — as are all other plot and character details from the film. Says Ansari, in a somewhat tongue-in-cheek statement:

"It’s always so exciting when I get the opportunity to write a quote for a PR announcement. However, I’m pretty sure no one reads past the headline and gets to my quote except someone vetting this at Lionsgate PR. If you are genuinely reading up to this point, I’m a bit concerned. Have you read Crime and Punishment? The novellas of Stefan Zweig? I’ve also heard Lonesome Dove is wonderful. Anyway, Sandra Oh is wonderful and I’m so excited she is a part of our film. I must return to the edit now. Best wishes to all readers."

Good Fortune is the Parks and Recreation and Master of None star's second crack at a debut feature. His dramedy, Being Mortal, had production suspended in 2022 following misconduct allegations against star Bill Murray.

What Have We Seen Sandra Oh In?

Oh broke out in 1994 with her lead role in the Canadian indie drama Double Happiness. Her roles ramped up steadily from there, including The Princess Diaries, Full Frontal, and Sideways, and a supporting role in the HBO series Arliss. In 2005, she landed her highest-profile gig yet — the role of Cristina Yang in the medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Initially a midseason replacement, the show became a huge hit, and Oh's performance was well-received; she left the series after its tenth season. She subsequently starred in the smash hit thriller series Killing Eve, which she also produced. She recently lent her voice to Turning Red, starred in the films Quiz Lady and Umma, and voices the main character's mother in Amazon's Invincible. She is next set to star in HBO's upcoming black comedy series The Sympathizer.

In addition to directing and starring in Good Fortune, Ansari also wrote the film's script and will produce it alongside Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang. Aniz Adam Ansari and Jonathan McCoy will executive produce. The film is being overseen by Lionsgate's Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey.

Good Fortune is currently in production. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Oh and Awkwafina for Quiz Lady below.

