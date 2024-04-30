The Big Picture Sandra Oh brings back beloved Princess Diaries character in charming Kelly Clarkson Show reunion.

Anne Hathaway's entrance on set sparks nostalgia and excitement for potential third film installment.

Original Princess Diaries films were unexpected financial hits, paving way for successful sequel.

In a delightful twist of nostalgia, Sandra Oh channeled her beloved character from The Princess Diaries during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The actress, who originally played Vice Principal Geraldine Gupta in the hit 2001 film and its sequel, stepped back into her role with perfect poise to introduce her former co-star, Anne Hathaway.

As Hathaway made her entrance, Oh recreated one of her most memorable scenes from the film. Picking up the phone with a theatrical flourish, she delivered the lines, "Gupta. Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm," before announcing with dramatic flair, "The queen is coming." In the films, this line referred to Julie Andrews’ character, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, but on Clarkson’s show, it served as the perfect setup for Hathaway's entrance.

The reunion on Clarkson’s set was not just a throwback to the charm and whimsy of The Princess Diaries, but also a nod to the enduring friendship between Hathaway and Oh. Hathaway, who rose to fame as Princess Mia Thermopolis, has since enjoyed a thriving career, and her connection with Oh remains a highlight in the annals of pop culture reunions.

The timing of this reunion is particularly exciting as it aligns with the buzz surrounding a potential third installment of The Princess Diaries saga. Despite Andrews expressing doubts about returning for another sequel, Disney is pushing forward with a new script penned by Aadrita Mukerji. While details are scant, Hathaway herself has hinted at positive developments. Speaking to V Magazine, she shared, "We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place."

How Successful Were The Original 'Princess Diaries' Movies?

When The Princess Diaries premiered in 2001, it was positioned as a charming family comedy with moderate expectations. However, it soon exceeded these expectations, becoming a significant financial success and a beloved entry in the teen movie genre, with the movie lasting through generations as parents pass on the joy of Mia's journey to the throne. The film grossed an excellent $165.3 million globally against a modest budget, marking it as a standout hit for Disney.

The success of the first film naturally paved the way for its sequel, Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which was released in 2004. While sequels often risk diminishing returns, this follow-up managed to rake in another $134.7 million globally. Although this was slightly lower than its predecessor, it was still a decent performance, especially considering the challenges sequels often face in capturing the magic of the original.

Keep your royal fingers crossed for a return to Genovia, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.