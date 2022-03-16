Sandra Oh may be best known for 'Killing Eve' and 'Grey's Anatomy,' but check out these other great performances, too!

Sandra Oh is one of the most popular and critically loved actors working over the last couple of decades. Though she’s best known for her major roles on the popular television series Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, she’s also done a great deal of memorable voiceover work, mostly in children’s animation, including her most recent project, Turning Red.

Oh has always been memorable as a scene stealer, no matter how small the role may be. Oh elevated every project she’s in, regardless of the visibility of her involvement.

Oh’s presence has been groundbreaking for Asian representation in Hollywood in a number of ways: she was the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for an Emmy in the category of Lead Actress in a Drama Series, the first woman of Asian descent to host the Golden Globes, the first woman of Asian descent to win two Golden Globes, and the first Asian-Canadian woman to host Saturday Night Live. Oh has stated many times that the advancement of Asian representation in film and television is something that is important to her and of consideration when choosing projects and roles.

Oh has always had the talent and screen presence of a leading lady, but wasn’t able to fully exercise that until she landed the role of Eve Polastri on Killing Eve. Her work earned her a ton of nominations and wins over the show’s four seasons (the fourth is currently airing episodes weekly and will wrap up the series). Oh’s acting talent has made her a star, and with the release of Season 4 of Killing Eve and the Disney Pixar movie Turning Red, we’re looking back at her best performances to date.

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries follows a teenage girl named Mia (Anne Hathaway) who discovers that she is a princess, as her grandmother (Julie Andrews) is the queen of Genovia. Mia is a dorky high school student, overlooked and ridiculed by most of her peers. But being royal means getting a makeover, and learning who she is completely changes her life.

If you’ve seen The Princess Diaries, you probably remember Oh’s fairly brief scene-stealing role as Vice Principal Gupta. She mainly serves as comic relief, as her strict authority is shown to give way to a woman who is easily swayed by royalty and celebrity when she finds out that Mia is actually the princess of Genovia. Oh’s scenes in the film are some of the most memorable and referenced in an already-iconic movie.

Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is what made Oh a proper television star. Her role as Cristina Yang was iconic, and she remains a fan favorite long after she left the series. Oh was a member of the original cast, a group of surgical residents working toward choosing a specialty and completing their residency, the final step after med school before becoming a full surgeon (at least, that’s how we understand things within the world of Grey’s).

Cristina Yang was the star resident, a highly intelligent and driven woman who dreamed of being a heart surgeon. Underneath her cold exterior, she demonstrated a surprising passion and tenderness that came out in some of her more memorable romances. Cristina was also best friends with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), and the friendship between the two women became one of the best ever depicted on television.

Many thought it would be hard to see Oh in any other major roles after something as iconic and well-known as Cristina Yang, but she proved that not to be the case. Her next major role would be as Eve on Killing Eve, a character that couldn’t be more different from Cristina. Still, Oh’s role on Grey’s Anatomy will always be one of our favorites. The show just wasn’t ever the same after she left.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Oh voiced Virana in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. The movie combines elements of Southeast Asian cultures to tell the story of a young woman fulfilling her destiny. When evil spirits threaten her world, it’s up to Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) to find the last dragon, which is said to be the key to solving all her problems.

Despite having a delayed release due to COVID-19, Raya and the Last Dragon received lots of views when it was released on Disney+. It was also reviewed positively by critics, and was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards.

Killing Eve

In Killing Eve, Oh finally got the starring role she’d deserved since her scene-stealing days on Grey’s Anatomy. With Eve, Oh found and helped create a fully realized, wonderfully human and complex character whose journey has captivated audiences for four seasons now. Eve Polastri is an MI6 agent barely able to concede her desperate boredom with her life.

Everything changes when she discovers assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Villanelle represents a danger and excitement Eve is craving, and before long the two are mutually obsessed with each other. Their antagonistic relationship is also one of sexual attraction that gives way to genuine (albeit very complicated) feelings for each other.

Oh won a Golden Globe for her work on the show, which is a contender for major awards every year a new season comes out. This is Oh’s second Golden Globe; she also won for her work on Grey’s Anatomy. Killing Eve is currently on its last season, wrapping up Eve and Villanelle’s long journey. The final episode is set to air on April 17.

Turning Red

Oh’s most recent release is Turning Red, a Disney Pixar production about a young girl going through puberty who just so happens to turn into a giant red panda when she feels strong emotion. Oh voices the protagonist’s mother, Ming Lee. Throughout Oh’s career, she has used her talent and influence to not only make quality art, but to advance Asian representation in television and film. With Turning Red, Oh and co. have created a compelling and relatable coming-of-age tale of a young Chinese-Canadian girl.

