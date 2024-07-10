The Big Picture Don't miss out on the exclusive Cinnamoroll collection at SDCC - mini backpack, zip wallet, keychain, pin!

Get a backpack featuring Cinnamoroll with a sundae dish on top, vegan leather charm inside, and a sweet farewell on the back.

Complete your collection with a Cinnamoroll wallet, a Pompompurin keychain, and an enamel pin featuring other Sanrio characters.

Delicacies await attendees of the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) as Loungefly and Sanrio team with Collider to exclusively unveil the latest merchandise rollout to come from their Cinnamoroll collection. A world of colorful wonder will wow buyers in the forms of a mini backpack, a zip around wallet, a three-inch collector’s box pin, and a 3D keychain all from the pastel world created by Sanrio and Miyuki Okumura. But the only way to get your hands on these sweet treats is by tracking them down in the sprawling halls and rooms of this summer’s SDCC.

For starters, the backpack features everyone’s favorite Café Cinnamon resident - Cinnamoroll. The little pup’s body makes up the core of the knapsack while his soft snow-white ears hang down the sides. Atop his head is a delectable-looking sundae dish, complete with sprinkles, while a cute-as-a-button pink bowtie crosses a second pocket below. And that’s just the start, as there’s plenty more to discover once the backpack is unzipped. Inside a vegan leather charm of Cinnamoroll as an ice cream cone gleefully greets its new owner, and on the back, the sweet dog bids adieu from inside his ice cream bowl.

If you already have a place to store your things (ideally another backpack inspired by the world of Hello Kitty), don’t fret because Loungefly and Sanrio have you covered with smaller items to join your collection. A Cinnamoroll wallet features the white doggo in the middle of an ice cream cone dish with scoops of soft serve and topping surrounding him. On the back of the zip around wallet, a waffle cone collides with sprinkles and a light-blue colored pattern, while inside it affords users plenty of places to hang onto their important cards and cash.

Something For Everyone