For every hero that ends up saving Christmas, there has to be at least one villain that aims to stand in its way; Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), The Grinch, Professor Hinkle from Frosty the Snowman, just to name a few. None of these villains or any others come close to the level of evil and disregard that Burgermeister Meisterburger has. He is the single most evil Christmas villain ever depicted for a variety of reasons, but mainly because he simply chooses to be evil and never accepts nor achieves any sort of redemption in the movie, contrary to the other villains who either have ulterior motives for what they do, or are eventually redeemed in some way.

Burgermeister Meisterburger (meaning literally "town mayor master citizen") is the main protagonist in the 1970 Arthur Rankin-Jules Bass Christmas movie special Santa Claus is Comin' to Town. He is voiced by Paul Frees, who you may know as the narrator of the Haunted Mansion Attraction at Disneyland/world, and other animated voice-overs. Rankin-Bass holiday specials are recognizable by the distinct claymation, stop-motion animation style that is seen throughout most of their movies. Meisterburger is the mayor or ruler of Sombertown and takes a lot of pleasure in just being loathsome. His near relentless pursuit of joy crushing is partly what ranks him among the most evil villains in any Christmas movie.

What Is ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’ About?

Just one of several Rankin/Bass Christmas specials, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town essentially tells a secular origin story of Santa Claus, in comparison to a more mythological one. Narrated by a postman voiced by Fred Astaire, the story begins with a baby named Claus being left on the doorstep of Meisterburger himself, only to be rejected and sent away to live in the town orphanage. Along the way, Claus is lost and then found by woodland creatures and brought to the Kringle family. The Kringles, being elves, make toys for the neighboring town and rename the child Kris Kringle, raising him as their own. Kris learns the ways of toy-making elves and, when old enough, decides to set out on his own and bring the toys to Sombertown.

Unbeknownst to him at the time, Kris is late, as before he gets to Sombertown, Burgermeister Meisterburger had outlawed toys after tripping on a toy duck and injuring himself. Kringle is declared an outlaw for trying to bring toys into the town and is forced to flee. He attempts to continue to deliver toys in secret and is forced to use chimneys to deliver them as Meisterburger had ordered all doors and windows to be locked to prevent further toy deliveries. In a brazen sting operation, Meisterburger captures Kringle and his friends and burns all the toys in the town publicly to show that no one is above his rule.

Kringle and his party escape with the help of reindeer that are made to fly, and he understands that he will be relentlessly pursued by Meisterburger’s forces as long as he is in power. Kringle then takes his old name back, Claus, grows a beard to disguise himself, and flees to the North Pole to set up a workshop. Meisterburger eventually passes away, and the toy ban is lifted, allowing the newly christened Santa Claus to deliver toys to all the children who want them once a year on Christmas. From that point forward, Sombertown is, well, less somber for the rest of time.

Burgermeister Meisterburger’s Motivations are Selfish and Thin

Considering that there are many Christmas villains in movies, the true nature of Meisterburger has to come into consideration for him to claim the title of most evil. With other villains, there is either a clear physical motivation, such as money, trauma-fueled or petty revenge, or some sort of moment of redemption for the villain. With Hans Gruber in Die Hard, he wanted money in the form of bearer bonds. Professor Hinkle (Billy De Wolfe), the magician in Frosty the Snowman, stops at nothing to attempt to get his magic hat back, believing it to be a conduit for obtaining wealth. The Grinch is getting revenge for being shunned by the Whos and their incessant noise surrounding the holiday. He is redeemed in the end when his heart grows, and he returns all that he stole.

For Burgermeister Meisterburger, none of the above reasons apply. He certainly has a petty vendetta against toys, considering it was a toy that led to him breaking his "funny bone," but that was merely an accident and anything could have caused that. He is depicted as being angry, full of hubris, and demanding from the start. What kind of ruler disregards a baby left on his doorstep? He even refers to baby Claus as a "brat," showing that he straight up hates kids, perhaps playing into his ridiculous laws in the first place. He chooses to eradicate one of the few sources of joy that the children have in Sombertown simply because he has the power to do so. Meisterburger declares toys “illegal, immoral, and unlawful” and threatens anyone found with one to be thrown in the dungeon. His threats towards Kringle after he escapes include implying that if he is caught again, he will be killed. Meisterburger has nothing to gain by enacting the anti-toy law other than the satisfaction that he is able to do it.

Unlike Other Christmas Villains, Meisterburger Gets No Redemption

Unlike the Grinch, Abominable Snowman from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, or Professor Hinkle from Frosty the Snowman, Burgermeister Meisterburger is never able to redeem himself, even when offered the chance. He continuously chooses to impose his own law to try and clamp down on the toy business and make public displays while doing so. In a scene where Kris Kringle first visits Meisterburger as a young man, Meisterburger is given a yo-yo from Kringle as a sort of peace offering. He even laments that he once had a yo-yo as a boy and loved playing with it. That is until his right hand, Grimsley (also Paul Frees), reminds him he is technically breaking his own law. This is the only chance Meisterburger has to do what’s right, and yet he remains stubborn and declares Kringle an outlaw. There is no growing Meisterburger’s heart or changing his mind about children or toys.

Meisterburger even doubles down on the anti-toy law when he discovers Kringle has been delivering toys to the town in secret. He sets a trap to catch Kringle and his toy-making entourage and proceeds to throw them in jail, just as he said he would. After the escape, Meisterburger is even willing to use his military resources to try and hunt Kringle and his friends down. Meanwhile, in a public display of power, he rounds up the toys that Kringle had delivered and burns them in front of all the children.

Even without stopping Meisterburger when Kringle first encounters him, one would expect there to be some kind of resolution to a clear villain of totalitarian proportions in a children’s movie. The truth of the matter is that Meisterburger never gets what is coming to him. Kris Kringle only returns to Sombertown after years go by. There is no dramatic death or justice brought to the man responsible for so much misery. He simply lived until he died and most likely ruled the same way until his time of death. It’s been suggested that Meisterburger is a caricature of some of the worst German leaders in history. It makes sense, as he is someone who imposes their will, no matter how foolish or baseless it is, on an entire population he controls through the military. Even though he is a villain that is ultimately goofy, and seen that way for entertainment, his lack of redemption, satisfying end, and tangible motivation make him the most evil Christmas villain out there.

