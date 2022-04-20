After witnessing the beginning of a pandemic-induced dystopia as a child actress on Station Eleven, Matilda Lawler will now get a decidedly more cheerful outing as a series regular on Disney+'s The Santa Clause series, according to Deadline. Lawler joins the already announced cast of Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright for another trip to the North Pole

Lawler will take on the role of Santa's dependable, hard-nosed Chief of Staff Betty, in a somewhat similar role to the head elf Bernard from the old The Santa Clause films. She's in charge of wrangling jolly Saint Nick/Scott Calvin and generally keeping everything afloat in the North Pole, including ensuring the reindeer are ready to go. Of all the elves in Santa's workshop, she knows exactly what to do when nobody else can handle a situation, even if she's a bit humorless.

The Santa Clause acts as a direct sequel to the trilogy of holiday comedies that looks to wind down Scott Calvin's run as the man with all the toys. Now going on thirty years after picking up the coat from the previous Santa that tumbled off his roof, Calvin is getting older and his Santa magic is starting to fade away. With his 65th birthday, he realizes that it may be time to retire both for the sake of the magic and for his kids who haven't had a life outside the North Pole. To fulfill his duty as Santa and as a father, he starts searching for a suitable heir to the title of Santa Claus that will please everyone and allow him to hang up the coat for good.

Lawler's most recent and most prominent outing on television came in the Station Eleven miniseries, which saw her playing the younger version of Mackenzie Davis' main character Kirsten Raymonde. She's on stage as a child actress for the play King Lear when the show's infamous Georgia Flu breaks out and the leading man of the play dies from a heart attack. The death haunts her as the world plunges into chaos and most of humanity dies out. Lawler also appeared in the McManus brothers film The Block Island Sound in 2020 and made a few appearances on the hit Paramount+ drama Evil.

The Santa Clause reunites Allen with Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt who acts as showrunner for the series. Jason Winer and Jon Radler of Small Dog Pictures are joined as executive producers by Burditt and Allen as well as Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina. The series is produced by the Disney-owned 20th Television Studios.

As the cast rounds out for this Disney reboot series of the beloved The Santa Clause trilogy, we'll have more here on Collider when we know a release date and get our first look at the show.

