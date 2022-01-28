In addition to her role as Mrs. Claus, Mitchell has quite some impressive television credits to her name.

Good news, The Santa Clause fans! It looks like Tim Allen's Santa won't be too lonely up at the North Pole in the upcoming limited series. This is according to a Deadline exclusive report, which has just revealed that Carol, or Mrs.Claus, original actress Elizabeth Mitchell will be returning for the Disney+ limited series.

Elizabeth Mitchell first appeared in the series in The Santa Clause 2, which followed Scott Calvin, now Santa Claus, on his mission to find a wife, lest he lose his position as the jolly St. Nick. Mitchell played Carol, Scott's son Charlie's principal at school. Carol ended the film as Scott's wife and the official Mrs. Claus, a role she reprised for the third film in the series in 2006. The new project is not Mitchell's first go at television acting. She is perhaps best known for her long-running role as Juliet in Lost. She also played Ingrid the Snow Queen in ABC's Once Upon a Time.

The new The Santa Clause limited series will pick up on Scott's 65th birthday. After such a significant milestone, Scott realizes that he can't be Santa forever, and so sets off to find a suitable replacement. In his golden years, it seems he has lost his belly full of jelly touch and finds that he is not as present for his family as he would like to be. After all, the North Pole is not the ideal place to raise a family.

The new The Santa Clause limited series is created by Jack Burditt, who served as the creator of the long-running Last Man Standing television series, which aired on both ABC and FOX. Last Man Standing starred Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, the Baxter family patriarch, a father of three daughters who struggles to assert his masculinity in a home where he is outnumbered. Burditt and Allen will both serve as executive producers for the series. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers. The new series is a 20th Century Television production, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Production is set to begin in March and will take place in Los Angeles, California. The series will stream exclusively on Disney+. No release date has yet been set, but you can catch up on the franchise by watching the original trilogy. You can also stream all three of the original The Santa Clause films exclusively on Disney+.

