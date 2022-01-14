Disney has announced that its popular holiday franchise The Santa Clause will be returning as a limited series on Disney+. To make the news even sweeter, it seems that the original Scott Calvin/Santa Claus will be returning as well. Not only is Tim Allen returning as jolly St. Nick, but he will also be producing the project.

The 1994 original starred Allen in the title role and followed a recently divorced toy company executive who became Santa Claus after the previous Santa fell from his roof. The film was followed up by two sequels that chronicled his journey to find a Mrs. Claus and expand his family.

The new limited series will follow Scott Calvin as he prepares for his sixty-fifth birthday at the North Pole. During the series, Scott will be faced with the realization that he cannot be Santa Claus forever. As Scott is falling behind on his Santa duties, he decides that his family could also benefit from a normal, non-toy making life outside the North Pole. The series will follow Scott on his journey to find a suitable replacement as Santa.

Allen is known for his many family-friendly projects in the 1990s. Aside from The Santa Clause, Allen also starred in the hit TV series Home Improvement, and voiced the plastic astronaut Buzz Lightyear in the classic and long-running Toy Story franchise. Along with his role in Toy Story, Allen has had a storied relationship with Disney, starring in films such as Jungle 2 Jungle and 2006's The Shaggy Dog. Additionally, Allen has published two books under Disney's Hyperion Publishing, including the 1994 book Don't Stand Too Close to a Naked Man.

Production on the series is set to begin in March in Los Angeles. No announcements as to the return of other cast members, such as Judge Reinhold's funky sweater-wearing Neil, Wendy Crewson's Laura Miller (Scott's ex-wife and close friend), or Eric Lloyd's Charlie, Scott's son. Jack Burditt is joining the project as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also join as executive producers. No further details regarding production or release have been announced.

