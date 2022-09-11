There have been a ton of exciting announcements and reveals during D23 so far. This includes the upcoming Disney+ miniseries The Santa Clauses which received its first jolly teaser trailer during the event. The series also put its first festive poster under every Disney fan’s Christmas tree. It gives us a new look at the return of Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin aka Santa Claus.

The poster sees Allen’s Saint Nick in a red and white suit, similar to the ones the actor wore throughout the original film trilogy, as he stands triumphantly in a candy cane hallway. Santa's beard is notably shorter than usual which hints at the character's journey in the series. The tag line for the poster humorously reads, “Still Kringle and ready to jingle”.

The Santa Clauses will see Scott retire from the role and actively looking for a replacement. In the teaser released at D23 we see a hilarious glimpse of that with Santa interviewing former NFL superstar Payton Manning for the role. The footage also gave us new looks at the return of Mrs. Claus and elf Bernard played once again by Elizabeth Mitchell and David Krumholtz respectively.

When it was released in 1994, The Santa Clause was this Instant Christmas classic that tackled the holiday season in such a nuanced way. It celebrated Christmas while effectively highlighting how that time of year can deepen the divide between broken families. The latter of which few Christmas films dare to tackle even today. The original was uniquely funny, charming, heartfelt, and a bit edgy for Disney’s family friendly standards. Its two sequels went in completely different directions, for better and for worse. However, The Santa Clause 2 is one of the most underrated romantic comedies of all time. From the teaser, this new series looks to get back to the emotional balance that made the first two films so beloved.

A reason why this franchise has endured for so long is because of the amazing performance of Allen. From a style perspective he’s not the obvious first choice to play such a role, but Allen effortlessly has become one of the best cinematic Santas of all time. In all three films, despite their varying quality, Allen brought some much complex heart and warmth to the role. That’s why it’s so exciting that the actor is getting the chance to finish his Santa’s story in this miniseries. Because of the main storyline involving his retirement, this seemingly final chapter is sure to make a lot of fans of this franchise emotional. Especially those who grew up on the series and now have families of their own.

Allen’s Santa Claus is coming back to town when The Santa Clauses premieres its first two of six episodes on November 16. Along with Allen, Krumholtz, and Mitchell, the series also stars Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Red, and Kal Penn.

As we wait for this iconic holiday franchise to return, you can view the new poster, trailer and read the plot synopsis for The Santa Clauses down below:

"Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic; and, more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

