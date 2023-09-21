The Big Picture The second season of The Santa Clauses will premiere on November 8, with weekly episodes following, as Santa looks for a successor.

Scott Calvin will try to train his son, Cal, to take over as Santa Claus, hoping he will be the right person to inherit the mantle.

Actor Eric Stonestreet will play a sinister role as the Mad Santa, possibly distracting Scott from his mission to teach his son and bring joy to children everywhere.

The second season of The Santa Clauses is ready to bring more adventures just in time for the holidays, with the new episodes premiering on November 8, followed by a weekly release model for the rest of the season. When it's time for Tim Allen's version of Santa Claus to return to television, two episodes of the family comedy will be available for streaming, setting the stage for the tales to come as Christmas slowly approaches. After the way the first season came to a close, the quest to find a worthy successor continues for the iconic protagonist.

The first installment of the series had a very clear premise, with Santa looking for a safe retirement plan. Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) and the rest of his family were going to help him find someone who could take over his job without risking the integrity of his duty, but unfortunately, his mission was unsuccessful. During the new episodes, Scott will try a different approach by training his son, Cal (Austin Kane) in the art of delivering gifts to children from all over the world. Hopefully, the boy will turn out to be the right person to inherit the mantle.

While becoming Santa Claus might sound like a wholesome career path, it also comes with the need to face plenty of dangers. This time around, a beloved television actor will take on a sinister role, with Eric Stonestreet being cast as the Mad Santa. The role the Modern Family will have in the story of the second season remains to be seen, but it might distract Scott from teaching his son how to be the best version of Santa Claus he can. Time is running out for the Calvins, and the world will always need a Santa Claus to bring joy to children everywhere.

The Legacy Continues

Tim Allen played a regular dad when the original Santa Clause movie premiered in 1994. Scott Calvin didn't even believe in Santa Claus, but after the legendary character fell from his roof and died, he was given the mission of becoming the man himself. The fact that Scott is looking for someone else to take on the role doesn't mean he's going to die, since that isn't the only way for the world to transition from one Santa Claus to the next. But after decades of making Christmas special, Scott is ready to move on.

