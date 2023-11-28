The Big Picture The Santa Clause film franchise is getting a sequel series on Disney+ called The Santa Clauses, featuring Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus.

In the second season, Scott faces challenges in reclaiming his role as Santa, including complications caused by a character using Santa Magic against him.

The show explores Scott's commitment to preserving Christmas as a family tradition and mentoring his son, while balancing his family life with Carol/Mrs. Claus and his daughter, Sandra.

Contract law can be a very dry subject, but the greatest example of it seen in a film remains The Santa Clause, which saw Tim Allen legally obligated to take on the role of Santa Claus when his predecessor fell off a roof. Following the immense success of the original trilogy, a sequel series was commissioned for Disney+, entitled The Santa Clauses, which saw Allen reprise his role as Scott Calvin. Collider is thrilled to partner with Disney to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the fifth episode of the second season.

Seeking advice from the North Pole's resident Doctor Elf, it becomes clear that turning Scott back into Santa isn't a straightforward task. The complications arise from Eric Stonestreet's character, 'Magnus Antas,' using Santa Magic against Scott in the previous episode, leaving both characters weakened. The scene features Mrs. Claus (played by Elizabeth Mitchell) and Cal (Austin Kane). Fans are left in suspense, pondering whether Scott Calvin will reclaim his role as Santa. And just for fun, there's a great reference to Stephen King's Misery in there as well.

Now in its second season, having debuted in 2022, the show rejoined Scott at a crossroads in his life. Having been Santa for nearly three decades by this stage, he feels the time is right for a changing of the guard and seeks his own successor once it becomes clear that keeping it within the family isn't an option at the time. He handpicked Simon Choksi, portrayed by Kal Penn, as the new Santa, but Simon—an executive from a decidedly-not-Amazon-like conglomerate—began running the North Pole like a warehouse, implementing a micro-management style, and removing the magic from Christmas. This compelled Scott to return to the role and save Christmas.

Where Can I Watch 'The Santa Clauses'?

This season, so far, Scott has taken on the responsibility of mentoring his son, Cal in the art of being Santa. This reflects his commitment to preserving Christmas as a family tradition and overseeing the upcoming generation. Simultaneously, Scott is striving to balance his serene family life with Carol/Mrs. Claus and his daughter, Sandra, played by Elizabeth Allen-Dick.

You can see the exclusive sneak peek clip from The Santa Clauses above. The episode will air later this week on November 29th. The Santa Clauses, as well as the films from the franchise, are all available to stream now on Disney+.

The Santa Clauses Release Date November 16, 2022 Cast Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, Matilda Lawler Main Genre Family Genres Comedy, Family, Drama Rating TV-PG Seasons 2

