The Santa Clauses is an exciting series heading to Disney+. The series reignites the love so many of us had for The Santa Clause franchise starring Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a man who becomes Santa after the previous Santa fell off his roof on Christmas Eve. Scott is forced into the role, and we saw in the three films of the franchise how he grew into his role as Santa. But now, the trailer for the new series on Disney+ dropped and it seems as though not all is well at the North Pole for Scott.

The newly released trailer proves the upcoming series will be the perfect project to usher in the holiday season. The footage begins with a massive announcement for fans of the series, and for Santa's elves: Santa Clause is retiring. He reveals he wants to spend more time with his family and return to the normal world. As you expect, chaos ripples through the North Pole. However, Santa is not without a plan, as next, we see him interview a potential replacement.

A very surprising choice, we get to see football superstar Peyton Manning take the seat across Scott's desk as he interviews for the job to try and beat fellow quarterback Tom Brady. We also get to see glimpses of some of our favorite characters like David Krumholtz as Bernard and Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Clause.

Image via Disney+

Outside of Allen, Krumholtz, and Mitchell, the rest of the cast includes Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd, and Kal Penn. And it feels like the joy of Christmas is back in the way that so many of us grew up loving. The Santa Clause franchise was a staple of the holiday season when we were kids and so to have a new series, especially one where celebrities are vying to try and take over the role of Santa Claus, feels like the best time is back again.

Check out the trailer and synopsis below:

"Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic; and, more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

