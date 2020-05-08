Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman to Voice Leads in Adult Animated Series ‘Santa Inc.’

Comedy superstars Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen are set to voice the leads in HBO Max’s adult animated series Santa Inc., the streamer announced Friday.

Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream– to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas. I love the pairing of Silverman and Rogen here, even if the show sounds a bit like the Disney+ movie Noelle if Anna Kendrick had been dropping f-bombs all over the place.

The eight-episode, half-hour series will be written by showrunner Alexandra Rushfield (Shrill) and produced by Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and Lionsgate. Silverman and her longtime (and wonderful) manager Amy Zvi will executive produce with Rushfield and Rosa Tran (Anomalisa).

“I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R-rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max,” said HBO Max’s Suzanna Makkos, who inadvertently revealed something rather important — that people at HBO Max just call it “Max” for short. Isn’t that cute?

“Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” said Lionsgate’s Scott Herbst. “We look forward to diving into the world of animation with our Point Grey partners, and to bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.”

Silverman may have missed out on being part of Rogen’s R-rated animated movie Sausage Party, but she has plenty of experience in the world of animation, having voiced Vanellope von Schweetz in Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph movies, as well as a multitude of characters on Bob’s Burgers. Rogen is already in business with HBO Max, which just acquired Rogen’s comedy An American Pickle from Sony. Click here to read more about that project.