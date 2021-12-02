The new adult stop-motion animated series Santa Inc. debuts today on HBO Max, and to celebrate the premiere, Collider can exclusively reveal a clip from the Christmas Special starring the show's leads Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman.

The clip itself reveals Seth and Sarah spending a quiet holiday celebration together when they're joined by a surprise guest. Although their first guess is along the lines of "famous pop star," it turns out to be their Santa Inc. co-star Craig Robinson, who miraculously produces a piano to help them sing some thematically-appropriate songs. The only problem? They're having trouble agreeing on what to sit around the piano and belt out — and it turns out a lot of these Christmas songs were actually written by Jewish composers.

The clip also features a brief scene from Santa Inc. involving Candy Smalls (Silverman) and Rudolph (Robinson), in which Rudolph bemoans his current thankless situation as Santa's (Rogen) lead reindeer: "I'm the star quarterback taking a team of knuckleheads to the Super Bowl."

In addition to Rogen, Silverman, and Robinson, the cast of Santa Inc. includes Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford, and Joel Kim Booster. Alexandra Rushfield, who created the series, serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside Silverman and Amy Zvi; Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Joshua Fagen for Point Grey Pictures; Rosa Tran, Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, and Chris Waters. The show was directed by Harry Chaskin.

All eight episodes of Santa Inc. premiere today, December 2, on HBO Max. Check out the exclusive clip from "A Christmas Special with Sarah and Seth" below:

Here's the official logline for Santa Inc.:

In this series from Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, intrepid elf Candy Smalls (Silverman) will do anything to be named as the first female Santa – even if she has to fight like a man to get it.

Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman to Voice Leads in Adult Animated Series 'Santa Inc.' The eight-episode series will feature Rogen as the voice of Santa Claus, while Silverman will voice an ambitious elf.

