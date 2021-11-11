Santa Claus will be making a trip to HBO Max this holiday season. According to Variety, Santa Inc, an adult stop-motion animated series, will premiere on the streaming service on December 2.

Seth Rogen will star as Santa Claus and will be joined by Sarah Silverman as Candy Smalls. Candy is described as an elf who dreams about becoming the first female successor to Santa. Her friend Cookie (voiced by Leslie Grossman) is a gingerbread woman described as "frazzled and loudmouthed." Another of Candy's friends is the reindeer Goldie (voiced by Gabourey Sidibe), an openly bisexual reindeer who is a member of the "B-team" of Santa's reindeer, but doesn't receive as much credit as the all-male reindeer "A-team".

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Seth Rogen Gets His Friends to Tell Tales in New Podcast ‘Storytime with Seth Rogen’

The leader of the "A-team" is Junior (voiced by Craig Robinson). According to HBO Max, "He belittles the Reindeer, yells at anyone in his way, uses his fame for no good, gets into fights, humiliates the weak and really has it in for Candy." Also working at the North Pole is Jingle Jim, described as Santa's right-hand man who gets his hands dirty so Santa doesn't have to. Santa Inc's intern Devin (voiced by Nicholas Braun), is similar to a young Santa Claus and wants to someday get a job at the company. Maria Bamford voices both Mrs. Claus and Candy's mother Big Candy. Big Candy currently lives with her daughter and wants her to find a husband.

Santa Inc will consist of eight episodes with Rogen and Silverman acting as executive producers for the series. The series' showrunner will be Alexandra Rushfield. When describing the series, Suzanna Makkos (HBO Max's executive vice president original comedy and animation), said that she had "long dreamed of taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda." According to Makkos, the series will feature R-rated comedy.

Santa Inc will be produced by Lionsgate Television. All eight episodes will be released at once on HBO Max on December 2. Check out the images below:

Image via HBO Max

Image via HBO Max

Image via HBO Max

'Silent Night' Trailer Reveals a Christmas Movie With an Apocalyptic Twist One of the best and bleakest movies of the year gets a trailer.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email