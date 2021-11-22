HBO Max released the official trailer and key art for Santa Inc., a new original stop motion animated series that will bring the joy of Christmas next month, at least for adults who like cursing and sex jokes. Developed by Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, the creators of Sausage Party, Santa Inc. is the perfect adult series to enjoy the holidays, a time of the year where every release seems to be aimed at the younger audience.

The new trailer presents a brand new version of the North Pole, where Santa Claus is a powerful position passed to a white man each generation. However, the female elf Candy Smalls (Silverman) is ready to change the situation by doing whatever she takes to become the next Santa. That means befriending the current Santa (Rogen) and convincing everybody that she can be as sexist and self-entitled as all the other men in North Pole’s inner circle.

If the premise is not enough to grab your interest, the trailer also underlines how naughty the current Santa Claus is, as Father Christmas is quick to curse and urinate in public. Santa is also shown as one of the most influential people in the world, as the trailer jokes about how more American kids believe in the fictional figure than real things, like vaccines and the Holocaust.

Helmed by showrunner will be Alexandra Rushfield, Santa Inc.’s first season consists of eight episodes. Produced by Lionsgate Television and Point Grey Pictures, Santa Inc. is executive produced by Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi; Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Joshua Fagen for Point Grey Pictures; Rosa Tran, Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, and Chris Waters.

Santa Inc.’s voice cast also includes Gabourey Sidibe as Goldie, an openly bisexual reindeer who is a member of the "B-team" of Santa's reindeer; Leslie Grossman as Cookie, a frazzled and loudmouthed gingerbread woman; Craig Robinson as Junior, the leader of the reindeer’s “A-team”; Nicholas Braun as Santa Inc's intern Devin; Maria Bamford as both Mrs. Claus and Candy's mother Big Candy; and Joel Kim Booster.

All eight episodes of Santa Inc. will be available exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, December 2. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s Santa Inc.’s official synopsis:

In this series from Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, intrepid elf Candy Smalls (Silverman) will do anything to be named as the first female Santa – even if she has to fight like a man to get it.

