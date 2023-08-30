The Big Picture Alejandro Jodorowsky's Santa Sangre is a genre-transcending film that explores the psycho-spiritual aspect of the human condition with both the sacred and the profane intact.

The film tells the story of Fenix, a young boy who experiences trauma and psychological torments that hijack his identity. It delves into his grief and self-actualization, offering a transformation seldom seen in horror.

Santa Sangre combines surrealism, graphic violence, and sexual content to temporarily induce the audience with the trauma experienced by Fenix. It uses every element in Jodorowsky's arsenal to tell a deeply true and affecting story.

Few filmmakers (or artists for that matter) have so adeptly explored the psycho-spiritual aspect of the human condition as Alejandro Jodorowsky. His films are known for breaking down the barriers between high and low art, for presenting the human experience as it truly is with both the sacred and the profane intact. You won't find many filmmakers willing to immortalize in film the image of a person's feces being turned into gold as is the case in The Holy Mountain, perhaps the most famous and influential of his filmography. Though The Holy Mountain is the midnight movie, Jodorowsky's 1989 meditation on familial trauma, Santa Sangre, is arguably his crowning achievement. While undeniably weird, unsettling, violent, and perverse, the film is pure of heart. A genre-transcending piece of visual storytelling, Santa Sangre finds solidarity in suffering, especially among outcasts. Jodorowsky shows his deep love and empathy here for those on the margins of society.

What Is 'Santa Sangre' About?

Santa Sangre tells the story of Fenix (played by two of Jodorowsky's own sons, Adán and Axel at two different points in the story) a young boy who is the son of two circus performances in Mexico City. His parents have a seeming disinterest in their son. His father, Orgo, is constantly flirting with and engaging in illicit affairs with other women and his mother, Concha, is a religious fanatic who has started her own cult around the tragedy of a young girl she believes to be a saint in whose name miracles have occurred. Fenix forms a special bond with Alma, a mute girl whose adopted mother is abusive and having an affair with Orgo. Due to his infidelity, Concha violently enacts retribution against Orgo who in turn murders her. The film in turn explores the psychological torture and trauma that results from Fenix's upbringing and the death of his parents. It undeniably takes a lot of influence from Freudian psychosexual theory, but to go any further into the film's plot would take away from the viewer's first time watching Santa Sangre.

Fenix's story is one of grief and self-actualization, the kind of transformation that is seldom seen in horror. However, the tropes and violence associated with the genre allow the film to explore the darkest reaches of Fenix's thoughts, feelings, and desires. Often, those thoughts, feelings, and desires feel alien to Fenix himself. They are uncontrollable and have completely hijacked his identity. His life has been one of retreat and escape; he has no sense of self independent of his torments which come in the form of hallucinations.

How 'Santa Sangre' Compares to Other Jodorowsky Films

Unlike El Topo and The Holy Mountain, Santa Sangre has a much more obvious narrative to be seen beneath the surreal veneer that is eventually revealed. The best comparison to be had is one of comparing Mulholland Drive and Inland Empire, two David Lynch films which dive head first into surrealistic and psychological horrors but which take two very different approaches. There is very much a stark line between the hallucinatory and dreamlike nature of the first half of Mulholland Drive and the more realistic second half which pulls back the curtain. In stark contrast, Inland Empire has no such line; there is no distinction made between what the characters are feeling and what is really happening. Both approaches have their place, but Santa Sangre is much closer in execution to Mulholland Drive than to Inland Empire. The boundaries are not as blurred as one initially thinks upon first viewing. By the end there is a lot of resolution and clarity regarding the plot.

The world that Fenix inhabits is undoubtedly much stranger than ours, but it is not completely unrealistic. It sheds a light on the pimps, the prostitutes, the homeless, the maimed, and every possible member of a disenfranchised group that one could think of. As previously mentioned, there is a clear empathy for those on the outskirts of society; the movie ensures that we spend a lot of time with them so that it is harder to other them from ourselves. There is a natural absurdity that comes with exploring the world of a traveling circus and with the more transgressive goings-on that one would only find in a huge cultural metropolis like Mexico City. Santa Sangre has a dark sense of humor, but it is never laughing at the suffering of its characters; it's a guttural, cathartic sense of humor necessary to work through trauma.

The Horrors of Trauma Is Overt in 'Santa Sangre'

Despite utilizing many tropes often associated with exploitation film such as a graphic violence and sexual content, Santa Sangre always uses the more graphic aspects of its story to temporarily induce in the audience the trauma experienced by Fenix. The film's violence is highly stylized yet still disturbing. It's no shock that the more shocking scenes are accompanied by giallo-style lighting as it the movie was produced by Claudio Argento, producer of many of his older brother's films. The scene in which Concha dies is particularly stunning with flashes of bright reds and blues alternating to the sight of her visceral and darkly poetic death.

Santa Sangre utilizes everything that Jodorowsky had in his arsenal at the time to tell a deeply true and affecting story. It uses surrealism to surpass the limits of a traditional narrative. It has the wisdom of a man who has lived a life full of beauty and tragedy and whimsy. It is not the kind of film that can be traditionally reviewed, but instead has to be experienced firsthand. Anyone who has experienced any kind of immense suffering in their life will immediately see themselves in Fenix. It has the insight to recognize Fenix as both perpetrator of suffering and victim. As a result he feels like a complete human being not in spite of but because of his brokenness. Santa Sangre is a masterpiece that dares the viewer to see themselves in it, even if that is a tall and frightening order. Where The Holy Mountain seeks spiritual and existential insight, Santa Sangre seeks and hopes for psychological and spiritual healing not only for Fenix, but also for the viewer.