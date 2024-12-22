During the Christmas season, Santa Claus is everywhere. He is a common fixture in films and television series, the center of many Christmas songs, and usually heavily featured in holiday decorations. Undeniably, there is a certain appeal to the jolly old man who represents Christmas magic, but he has not always been a hero, and when Santa seems to side with the villains, it can be uncomfortable to watch. Perhaps the best example of this is the 1964 Christmas special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. This short stop-motion animated film tells the story of the young reindeer with a uniquely bright nose. As Rudolph (Billie Mae Richards) is the lead, Santa (Stan Francis) takes something of a back seat in the film, but when he does appear, it is not in a very flattering role.

Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer shows Santa at his home in Christmas Town, where he heads his operation. Not only is the character generally grouchy, but rather than showing his Christmas spirit, Santa is part of the problem. In this film, Santa is the voice of conformity, setting the tone for the rest of the characters to reject Rudolph in sharp contrast to his more standard portrayals as a kind-hearted character. He also comes off as an opportunist, caring little about Rudolph for most of the film, only to accept him the moment Rudolph's nose is exactly what he needs. Giving Santa unflattering character traits clashes with the image, making the audience uncomfortable because Santa is supposed to be a positive symbol, and in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, he is not.

Santa Pushes Conformity in 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

Close

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is all about how being different is not bad. This message not only comes into play with Rudolph himself but also with Hermey (Paul Soles), the elf who wants to be a dentist, and the inhabitants of the Island of Misfit Toys. However, to convey this positive message, the film first has to show the struggles of standing out, and that is where Santa comes into the story. From the time Rudolph is born, he is rejected by Santa, who tells the infant reindeer that he will never be able to pull the sleigh unless he grows out of his unusually bright nose. Santa's rejection of Rudolph drives even Donner (Paul Kligman) to try to change his son by forcing Rudolph to wear a fake nose to try to fit in. And Santa puts Rudolph down again when he has his flight training. Despite Rudolph being the best in his class, Santa sees his nose and turns away, calling his nose a "pity."

Oddly, in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa is honestly the villain. Santa is far from the only one to pick on Rudolph, but he sets the tone for the rest of the characters. Santa is the head of Christmas Town, so the other reindeer follow his lead, as does the Head Elf (Carl Banas), who refuses to let Hermey pursue dentistry. In nearly every appearance on screen, Santa supports the idea of conformity, the exact opposite of the story's message, and his insistence that Rudolph cannot pull the sleigh because of his nose is one of the many obstacles Rudolph must overcome.

Santa's Abrupt Change in 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Isn't Sweet

Rudolph eventually finds acceptance in the North Pole, but only after he spends months away and performs a service for all of Christmas Town by helping humble the Bumble, who was once the biggest threat in the area. Conveniently, after Rudolph is a hero, the other reindeer realize they were too hard on him, promising not to treat anyone else the same way. This provides a happy ending for Rudolph and the other misfits, yet Santa is absent during the apologies. He only comes in later, announcing that Christmas is canceled because of a snowstorm. Initially annoyed when Rudolph's nose glows, Santa realizes he can use Rudolph's unique talent to his advantage and has Rudolph lead the sleigh. While this is supposed to be a triumph for Rudolph, who has the opportunity to save Christmas, it shows a dark side of Santa, who only accepts Rudolph when there is a task no one else can perform.

There is an argument to be made that Santa, like the rest of Christmas Town, learned from his mistakes. After all, he picked up the misfit toys, promising to deliver them to children at the film's end. However, Santa never admitted his wrongdoings; he only asks Rudolph to pull the sleigh because he sees Rudolph's bright nose as a means to an end, which, given their history, is a selfish request. Rather than giving Rudolph a much-deserved apology, Santa exploits the very thing he used to belittle. Though saving Christmas is a good reason, Santa could (and should) do better.

Santa as a Villain Is Hard To Accept

Image via Videocraft International, Ltd



Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer's Santa isn't the man people expect him to be, serving as the root of the problem in Christmas Town's society. His role in the story is necessary as he calls the shots in Christmas Town, and if he had tried to help Rudolph, things would be very different. Still, it's hard to watch an unkind Santa as it defies his classic image. Santa is supposed to be a gentle and jolly man, and the legend of Santa requires him to be a good person, or it all falls apart. After all, there are some sketchy ele