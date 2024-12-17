What does it take to be Santa Claus? Obviously, there's the snow-white beard and warm demeanor, not to mention that Christmas twinkle in the eye. These are aspects that went to define the winner of Santas in the Barn, the holiday-themed reality series that aired on truTV. True to its name, Santas in the Barn featured 10 men competing to be the best Kris Kringle in the land while living together in a barn. In order to prove themselves worthy of the Santa mantle, the would-be Santas took part in a variety of Christmas-themed challenges designed to see which one of them had the best Christmas Spirit; the winner would walk away with $100,000 and the title of "America’s Best Santa." But does Santas in the Barn live up to the promise of its title?

‘Santas in the Barn’ Feature All the Holiday Cheer You'd Expect

Naming a show Santas in the Barn is bound to raise a few eyebrows, especially when barns aren't usually the type of place people live. But the barn in Santas in the Barn feels less like a barn and more like a high-end cabin decorated by someone who's really, really into Christmas. There's a roaring fireplace, and Christmas trees and wreaths line the walls. The coup de grâce is a row of stockings bearing each contestant's name, hung over the chimney with care; as the series progresses, eliminated contestants have their stockings removed (and keeping in line with the Santa theme, the others would write the name of the contestant they wanted to be eliminated on a giant sugar cookie.) The challenges were no less festive, as one involved piling a sleigh full of presents while another had the Santas building a life-sized gingerbread house. While that element of competition was still intact, Santas in the Barn is a more positive-leaning reality show in the vein of Who Wants To Be a Superhero?

The competition included a diverse group of Santas, spanning different ages, races, and even genders, as there were two female Santa competitors. One contestant, John, quickly became the de facto antagonist. While the others were good sports, John would frequently try to stir up chaos, especially when he attempted to pit the younger contestants against the older ones. (The fact that John was a Little League coach before joining Santas in the Barn might have played into this.) Little did John know that four of the older Santas had joined forces to watch out for each other, and this eventually led to him being the first Santa eliminated from the competition!

TruTV's Santa Competition Only Lasted for One Season

Santas in the Barn was a relatively fast-paced series, lasting only eight episodes. In a twist, the sixth episode would feature Krampus — yes, that Krampus — bringing back an eliminated contestant to shake up the competition. But it received some surprisingly positive reviews during its run. Thrillist's Dan Jackson wrote: "Santas in the Barn offers something increasingly rare in reality TV: wisdom. For example, I learned barns aren’t always scary, Santas don’t have to be creepy, and the elderly can use jetpacks." But the series has only lasted one season, with ratings falling below fellow Chrismas show Prep & Landing. truTV president Chris Linn told Reality Blurred that a second season of Santas in the Barn would be unlikely:

"We love Santas in the Barn. It might have been a little too far too soon in terms of audience making the leap to that. We sort of saw it as our RuPaul’s Drag Race for the holidays, and there was a lot of love for it internally. But I think it might have just been too much of a leap too soon."

In my humble opinion, Santas in the Barn definitely deserves a second season. It had a unique premise, it's a show you could bring back for the holidays, and it shows that barns can actually make great living spaces. It also shows that not every reality TV show needs to be filled with backstabbing or theatrical levels of drama; sometimes, we like watching Santas build giant gingerbread houses.

