When The Real Housewives of Atlanta casting team announced they’d hired four-time Olympic gold medalist, Sanya Richards-Ross, to join the Bravo franchise in Season 14 of the reality series, many were excited. It was an interesting choice considering her background and being new to the Atlanta area. The Jamaican-born track and field star was introduced as a friend of semi-newcomer, Drew Sidora, who'd joined the previous season. Their friendship unraveled when Richards-Ross accused Sidora of being messy and disingenuous. It shocked Sidora and fans, with some accusing Richards-Ross of squad-hopping and switching on Sidora to be part of the popular crew with the OGs of the show. But Richards-Ross insisted it wasn’t true.

Aside from her issue with Sidora, which was never resolved in her three seasons on the show, Richards-Ross’ family took center stage. Her multigenerational and blended family dynamic made for a compelling discussion about mixing family and business, with her mother working as her manager and her sister as her personal assistant and hairstylist/nanny. Issues were further exasperated by their living arrangement, with Richards-Ross and her husband and son allowing her parents, sister, brother-in-law, and nephews to reside with them in their new Atlanta estate. It created tension for her husband, NFL champion Aaron Ross, who desired more time with just his core family.

Despite it all, Richards-Ross proved she was Housewives worthy. In addition to her decorated career as an athlete, she remained in demand as a commentator, and business owner with her MommiNation brand, and secured top deals with the likes of Nike.

By the end of her third season, her husband’s longtime dream of expanding their family was coming to fruition. After a devastating miscarriage, she debuted her baby bump at the Season 15 reunion. But she reportedly wasn’t asked back for Season 16 as the network is undergoing a massive cast shakeup in hopes of securing more viewers. Fans have complained about the show growing stale in recent seasons.

Luckily, Richards-Ross keeps busy with her family and career. And she has no plans on slowing down. Collider caught up with her while attending the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy, and she spoke exclusively about her time on the show and detailed the pitfalls of being on an ensemble cast.

What Sanya Richards-Ross Didn’t Like About Being on ‘RHOA’

After being on the show for two seasons, Richards-Ross was able to weigh the benefits and downsides of staring in an ensemble cast, especially in comparison to leading her own reality series previously. She and her husband starred on their own We tv series, Sanya's Glam & Gold, which lasted one season.

“I would say the pros of being a part of an ensemble cast is that you get to share the load of the reality show. I loved doing my own show because it was a safe space. I knew everything that was going on and my family was involved but it was a lot,” she said. “The tricky part about joining an ensemble cast like the Housewives with established personalities, I think the audience thinks that you're closer friends than you are with certain cast members. It makes it difficult trying to establish a genuine friendship combined with having to navigate the business of reality television.”

Despite getting the axe, the mother of two has no regrets. “I had a lot of fun. I really enjoyed meeting the ladies and doing the show. So I really don't have too many problems,” she said.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in early production. New episodes are expected to begin airing this Fall. Past seasons can be streamed on Peacock.

