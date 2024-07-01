The Big Picture Blitz, a World War II drama by Steve McQueen, stars Saoirse Ronan and Elliott Heffernan.

The film will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival and be released in theaters on November 1.

Ronan, a highly sought-after Hollywood star, has four Oscar nominations and will next appear in Bad Apples.

Apple Original Films' Blitz, the highly anticipated World War II drama film from director Steve McQueen, is already generating awards buzz months before its release in theaters, and ahead of the film's world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, the festival has provided a first look at the project. The glimpse into the film teases a shot of Blitz's star, Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan, as well as newcomer Elliott Heffernan.

The first look was teased on the BFI's official social media accounts, which also announced that the film will serve as the festival's opening night gala feature on October 9. The first images show off Ronan in an ominous state, while Heffernan can be seen gazing into the distance while sheltering in what appears to be part of the London Underground. This certainly seems to fit with the plot of the film, as Blitz follows nine-year-old George (Heffernan) who lives in London during World War II. When the bombs start falling on the city during The Blitz, George is sent to safety in the English countryside by his mother Rita (Ronan). As the Germans continue to drop bombs on the British capital city, George finds himself in "immense peril" while a distraught Rita searches for her missing child. The film also stars Erin Kellyman, Paul Weller, Stephen Graham, Harris Dickinson, Leigh Gill, and more.

McQueen, best known for directing the Best Picture-winning feature 12 Years a Slave in 2013, directs Blitz from a self-written screenplay. McQueen also produces the film for his Lammas Park banner alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer for New Regency. A team-up with the latter is unsurprising, as McQueen has a first-look deal with New Regency and previously collaborated with the company on 12 Years a Slave.

Ronan Is Making a Big Comeback

Blitz will be the latest in a long line of high-profile films for Ronan, who has cemented herself as one of the most in-demand Hollywood stars of her time. Though her career has cooled off in recent years, Ronan has made a name for herself with a string of successes in projects like Atonement, The Lovely Bones, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Ronan's role as an Irish immigrant in 2015's Brooklyn garnered critical acclaim and led to Ronan earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. This wasn't her first Oscar nod, though, as she earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Atonement. She is the second-youngest person to earn four Oscar nominations, doing so in 2020 at the age of 25. Ronan was recently seen in the film The Outrun and starred in the sci-fi film Foe in 2023. Following Blitz, Ronan will star in the comedy film Bad Apples, which does not currently have a release date.

Blitz will be released in select theaters on November 1 before streaming on Apple TV+ on November 22.