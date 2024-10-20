Saoirse Ronan is one of the most highly regarded actresses of her generation, with four Academy Award nominations under her belt by the age of 29. Her breakthrough role was in the 2007 romantic drama Atonement, in which she played 13-year-old Briony Tallis, possibly one of the most hated child characters in cinema history, and earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Eight years later, she earned her second Oscar nomination for her lead role in Brooklyn, directed by John Crowley, whose latest film, We Live in Time stars Ronan's Little Women co-star, Florence Pugh. In Brooklyn, Ronan gives a moving performance as Eilis, a young Irish immigrant who leaves her mother and sister behind in search of a new life in New York City. It's a heartbreaking but hopeful love story, and Ronan gives one of the best performances of her career until that point, setting her up for what would become her most recognizable and critically acclaimed lead roles in Lady Bird and Little Women.

Saoirse Ronan Gives a Stunning Performance in 'Brooklyn'

Close

Adapted from Colm Tóibín's 2009 novel of the same name, Brooklyn is a heartfelt immigration tale set in the 1950s. Ronan carries the film with her performance, beautifully depicting Eilis' evolution from wide-eyed innocence to a confident, headstrong woman. She has a sweet chemistry with Emory Cohen, who plays her love interest Tony, the son of Italian immigrants, but their wholesome romance is curtailed by the unexpected death of her sister Rose (Fiona Glascott) back in Ireland. Eilis' emotional devastation, exacerbated by her distance from home, is genuinely heartbreaking and showcases Ronan's impressive range as an actress.

Ronan shot the film when she was just 19 years old, and has said it was the first time she was treated like an adult on set, telling the LA Times, "I hadn’t had anyone push me in the way [John] did before. He treated me like an adult actor and that took me a minute and left me with a bit of a bruise.” Having just moved from Ireland to London herself, Ronan resonated with the material and Eilis' homesickness, and the truthfulness of her emotions really come through in her performance. Her way of communicating Eilis' feelings without words is particularly remarkable, and Crowley agreed, saying, "She could have had a great career in silent movies. She just has an ability to express emotion, if you turn the sound down, in a way that is magical to me still.”

‘Brooklyn’ Marked a Turning Point in Saoirse Ronan’s Career

In the eight years between her first Oscar nomination for Atonement and her second nomination for Brooklyn, Ronan starred in a number of relatively forgettable films like Violet & Daisy, How I Live Now, and The Host. She did give some standout performances in The Lovely Bones and Hanna, plus a fun supporting role in Grand Budapest Hotel, but Brooklyn saw Ronan take on a much more mature lead role and is also one of the few times she's been able to use her real Irish accent in a film. Though she would eventually lose her first Best Actress nomination to Brie Larson for Room, her stunning performance in Brooklyn proved Ronan’s teenage Oscar nomination wasn’t a fluke, and that she was only getting better with age.

Related The 10 Best Saoirse Ronan Movies, Ranked Saoirse Ronan is one of the top talents of her generation. Which movies are her best?

Her role in Brooklyn, a romantic coming-of-age film, marked Ronan's transition into more complex lead roles, like in her two collaborations with Greta Gerwig — Lady Bird and Little Women, which would earn her two more Oscar nominations for Best Actress and establish her as one of the strongest actresses among her contemporaries. Her career could have looked much different had she landed the role of Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series or accepted the role of Yelena Belova in Black Widow, but with her most recent lead performance in The Outrun, Ronan may very well earn her fifth Academy Award nomination at age 30.

Brooklyn Based on the novel by Colm Tóibín, Brooklyn stars Saoirse Ronan as Eilis, a young Irish woman who emigrates to America during the early 1950s. Settling in Brooklyn, New York, Eilis meets and falls in love with a young Italian-American man named Tony, but their relationship is tested when Eilis must return to Ireland after a family tragedy. Emory Cohen, Domhnall Gleeson, Jim Broadbent, and Julie Walters also star. Release Date November 4, 2015 Director John Crowley Cast Domhnall Gleeson , Julie Walters Jim Broadbent , Mary O'Driscoll , Emory Cohen , Michael Zegen , Saoirse Ronan Runtime 111 Minutes

Brooklyn is available to stream on Max in the U.S.WATCH ON MAX