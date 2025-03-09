After his two Academy Award-nominated period dramas, Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, director Joe Wright ventured into the action thriller genre with his 2011 film Hanna. Directed by Wright with a screenplay by Seth Lochhead and David Farr, Hanna stars a teenage Saoirse Ronan as the titular fifteen-year-old girl raised in the remote wilderness by her father to become a cold-blooded assassin. In her second collaboration with Wright after her supporting role in Atonement, Ronan shows off her range in her first action film, turning Hanna into a badass teenage assassin with a soft side. While on the run from the CIA, Hanna discovers the beauty of the world she had been kept isolated from for her entire life, coming of age while forced to fend for herself and track down one of her father's enemies. Inspired by Grimms’ Fairy Tales, Hanna gave Ronan the opportunity to showcase her versatility at a young age, and high-powered action sequences and a pulse-pounding electronic score by The Chemical Brothers make it a unique coming-of-age action thriller.

‘Hanna’ Is a Gripping Coming-Of-Age Thriller About Embracing Humanity