Saoirse Ronan's name is among the most popular when it comes to the film industry, and it's not difficult to understand why — Ronan has received international fame and acclaim after appearing in Atonement at the age of 13, proving that her extraordinary talents defy her age. After starring in more than 20 films since her debut, she has captured the attention of critics and audiences alike.

However, beyond all the mainstream and well-celebrated films in which she stars, Ronan has also showcased her talents in lesser-known gems that are still worth the audience's attention. From experimental indie films to period pieces that flew under the radar, these are some of the most underrated Saoirse Ronan films that are also worth checking.

10 'The Seagull' (2018)

Director: Michael Mayer

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

This Michael Mayer film tends to be overlooked in discussions regarding Ronan's work. Although it is not her best feature, it is still worth watching, particularly for its visuals. Set in the early twentieth century, The Seagull sees an aging actress and her lover visit the estate of her elderly brother. A love triangle unfolds between the diva Irina (Annette Bening), her lover (Corey Stoll), and the ingenue Nina (Ronan).

This classic play adaptation of Anton Chekhov's work makes for entertaining viewing, particularly for audiences keen on romantic dramedies or literary classics with love triangles at their center. Because of its subtle tone, The Seagull may fall under the radar compared to other Saoirse Ronan pictures. However, there is no doubt that the star does a great job of bringing her naive character to life, elevating the film to higher levels.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Weepah Way For Now' (2015)

Director: Stephen Ringer

Image via Gravitas Ventures

In Weepah Way For Now, two sisters (real-life sisters Aly Michalka and AJ Michakla) on the brink of adulthood undergo several stressful moments regarding a going away party while also spending the final week before embarking on their next music tour visiting friends.

Although it did not get much mainstream attention, Stephen Ringer's indie gem features Ronan in a quiet but effective supporting role. She plays the late sister of the two girls and is the glue that keeps the two together, narrating the film throughout. Weepah Way For Now reflects on the meaning and power of sisterhood and sibling dynamics while exploring creative passion and the sometimes arduous transition from adolescence to adulthood.

Watch on Amazon Prime

8 'I Could Never Be Your Woman' (2007)

Director: Amy Heckerling

Image via Gravitas Ventures

This heartwarming slapstick romantic comedy sees a middle-aged TV writer (Michelle Pfeiffer) falling for a younger man, actor Adam (Paul Rudd) while her daughter (Ronan) finds herself falling in love for the first time. However, they soon realize that Mother Nature (Tracey Ullman) — with whom the lead character shares intriguing internal conversations — messes with both their fates.

I Could Never Be Your Woman is an engaging rom-com that deserves more love than it gets, whether for the way that it tackles themes of ageism and romantic clichés, particularly in the entertainment industry, or the lighthearted and fun story at its center. A younger Saoirse showcases her natural charm as the young Izzie, serving as a grounding presence that keeps the story light and entertaining.

Watch on STARZ

7 'How I Live Now' (2013)

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Image via Entertainment One

Ronan takes the lead role in Macdonald's How I Live Now, which focuses on an irritable American teenager sent to the English countryside to stay with relatives for the summer only to find love and purpose. This, of course, after initially resenting her life with her cousins.

Based on Meg Rosoff's novel, Kevin Macdonald's 2013 dark comedy sees Ronan delivering an equally intense and vulnerable performance as the central rebellious outsider, bringing both her emotions and her physicality to the role. The genre-bending How I Live Now is anchored by the great chemistry between the two leads, darker themes of survival, as well as the importance and power of familial love. Although it is a slightly under-watched picture, fans of dystopian dramas should be sure to check it out.

Watch on Hulu

6 'On Chesil Beach' (2017)

Director: Dominic Cooke

Image via Bleecker Street

Set in 1962 England, On Chesil Beach stars Billy Howle and Ronan as Edward Mayhew and Florence Ponting. The period drama romance sees the young couple find their idyllic romance colliding with issues of sexual freedom and societal pressure. Naturally, this eventually leads to an awkward and fateful wedding night.

While it did not receive widespread recognition, On Chesil Beach is an introspective, slow-paced drama that fans of the romance genre may enjoy. As expected, Ronan's performance is subtle and noteworthy, perfectly conveying her character's inner turmoil and inciting audiences to empathize with her struggles. The film is based on Ian McEwan's novella of the same name, delving into themes of social expectations and the complexities of relationships, especially in such an era.

On Chesil Beach Release Date May 18, 2018 Cast Saoirse Ronan , Billy Howle , Anne-Marie Duff , Adrian Scarborough , Emily Watson , Samuel West , Andy Burse , Rasmus Hardiker , Mia Burgess , Anna Burgess , Bebe Cave , John Ramm , Barney Iley , Mark Donald , Imogen Daines , Molly Miles , Victoria Hamnett , Marianne Cecil , Martin Bassindale , Daniel Boyd , Oliver Johnstone Runtime 110 Minutes Expand

Watch on Hoopla

5 'Mary Queen of Scots' (2018)

Director: Josie Rourke

Image via Focus Features

Featuring both Ronan and Margot Robbie in the lead roles, Josie Rourke's Mary Queen of Scots is an entertaining 2018 period drama focusing on Mary Stuart's (Ronan) attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth (Robbie), Queen of England, which finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before coming face to face with execution.

Intriguingly delving into themes of power, loyalty, gender, and agency, this oftentimes overlooked Saoirse Ronan movie sees the actor nailing yet another period role, delivering a layered performance as a complex real-life figure. Mary Queen of Scots may not be on the same level as other films in the star's filmography. Still, it is worth checking out, whether that be for the performances and the stars' range or the beautiful visuals and landscapes that will sweep audiences off their feet.

Mary Queen of Scots Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 7, 2018 Cast Angela Bain , Richard Cant , Guy Rhys , Thom Petty , Saoirse Ronan , Izuka Hoyle Runtime 125

4 'Byzantium' (2012)

Director: Neil Jordan

Image via IFC Films

Often an overshadowed gem in the vampire genre, Byzantium is a great pick for anyone enthusiastic about the particular subject. The fantasy drama illustrates residents of a coastal town learning, with deathly consequences, the secret shared by two mysterious women who have sought shelter at a rundown hotel.

On top of being beautiful and atmospheric — guaranteed to appeal to fans of the Gothic style —Byzantium is an unconventional, genre-blending film that does not fit into mainstream horror flicks. Part of that has to do with how it subverts vampire tropes by focusing on secrecy and survival while also exploring other universal themes such as mother-daughter relationships and even female empowerment within a patriarchal society. Ronan is haunting and alluring as protagonist Eleanor, certainly adding value to Jordan's film through her beautiful performance.

Watch on Apple TV+

3 'Ammonite' (2020)

Director: Francis Lee

Image via Neon

Francis Lee's Ammonite offers audiences a powerful look at love and identity in a society that often silences and represses women. Set in 1840s London, the story follows a hunter named Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) and a young woman (Ronan) sent to convalesce by the sea to develop an intense relationship that ultimately alters their lives forever.

Audiences who are not keen on slow-paced films are probably not going to want to give Ammonite a try, as it is a deliberate and restrained story that may not appeal to everyone. Still, this quiet LGBTQ+ film is visually striking, immersing audiences in Mary's isolated environment and the romantic love tale at its center. Ronan delivers a powerful, subtle performance — something that she often excels at doing — and showcases her great talents through top-notch body language and expressions.

Watch on Kanopy

2 'The Way Back' (2010)

Director: Peter Weir

Image via New Market Films

Starring talented actors like Jim Sturgess, Colin Farrell, Ed Harris, and Gustaf Skarsgård, The Way Back is a touching survival drama set during World War II. It sees Siberian gulag escapees travel four thousand miles by foot in order to reach freedom in India.

Although Ronan plays a smaller role in Peter Weir's film, her efforts are nonetheless solid, highlighting the impact of war on children. Whether that is because of the amazing performances or the gripping survival story, there is no doubt that The Way Back is a highly underrated film compared to the rest of the star's filmography. Despite its slow pacing, Weir's visually powerful film is emotionally resonant and likely to appeal to those who appreciate well-done survival stories and desert adventures.

The Way Back Release Date December 29, 2010 Cast Ed Harris , Jim Sturgess , Saoirse Ronan , Colin Farrell , Mark Strong , Gustaf Skarsgård , Dejan Angelov , Dragoș Bucur , Sally Brunski , Alexandru Potocean , Sebastian Urzendowsky , Zahari Baharov , Ihor Hniezdilov , Stanislav Pishtalov , Mariy Grigorov , Nikolay Stanoev , Stefan Shterev , Yordan Bikov , Ruslan Kupenov , Nikolay Mutafchiev , Valentin Ganev , Anton Trendafilov , Pearce Quigley Runtime 133 Minutes Expand

Watch on Amazon Prime

1 'Loving Vincent' (2017)

Director: DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman

Image via Altitude Film Distribution

Although this 2017 film received a nod at the Academy Awards (Best Animated Featured Film), it is still fairly unknown to mainstream audiences. Featuring 65,000 frames of oil painting on canvas, this breathtaking visual feast chronicles the life of Vincent van Gogh, investigating his final days in his hometown.

This unique film (which is arguably among the best Saoirse Ronan movies) is unlike anything ever created for the big screen, paying a wonderful, highly innovative homage to art, Van Gogh, and storytelling through its narrative and astounding execution. Loving Vincent is intimate and surprising, providing an introspective look inside the artist's struggles with mental health, reframing his narrative. Ronan's role as French model Marguerite Gachet is small but adds dimension to the story, proving that the actor is not only an excellent live-action performer but also knows how to deliver flawless efforts in the voice acting department.

Watch on Hoopla

NEXT: Saoirse Ronan Is Absolutely Riveting in This Speculative Sci-Fi Thriller on Prime Video