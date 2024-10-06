Some of the best romantic films don't have the happy endings and fairytale romances. From The Umbrellas of Cherbourg to La La Land or Casablanca, sometimes the best stories can come from those near misses, when, despite a genuine or intense connection, things just don't work out. There may even be feelings of passion, but ends with only intense yearning for what could have been. Perhaps it's the wrong place at the wrong time or just fate that gets in the way of things. Other times, the problems may be internal — maybe they were never right for each other or simply weren't right for each other at that moment. Either way, the moment slips away, and people are left with their only option: to move on.

This is the exact sort of doomed relationship that's examined in the 2017 film On Chesil Beach. Based on the bestselling novel by Ian McEwan and directed Dominic Cook, the film stars Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle. Florence (Ronan) and Edward (Howle), are two young lovers who have just gotten married and are honeymooning in Chesil Beach, on the south coast of England. The expectation for both of them and their family and friends is that they'll consummate their marriage in their lovely seaside hotel. Edward's family loves Florence, whereas Florence's family tolerates Edward. Despite their wildly different social classes and turbulent home lives, they've pulled through and made it to their wedding day. However, the energy in the hotel room is uncomfortable from the minute they enter. The enduring romantic connection they've had with one another falls apart when they make it to the wedding bed, especially when it becomes abundantly clear that Florence doesn't want to do this.

‘On Chesil Beach’ Adds to an Experience Not Often Portrayed

Florence and Edward are the focal points of the story — the audience sees this relationship through their eyes as they look back on what got them to where they currently are. Edward is a working-class young man who spends his days looking after his ailing mother. He's struggled with his temper, having gotten into fights previously, and seems to be someone who yearns for a certain level of attention and care. However, due to the expectations given to him about keeping that stiff upper lip, his anger is left to fester until it costs him something special. However, Florence's character journey is one not often portrayed in fiction: being sex-averse while entering a relationship.

There are a number of reasons why intimacy may not be someone's cup of tea. It could be how someone is wired, or perhaps they need to have an intense connection with someone first. In Florence's case, it comes from a place of deeply intense yet unspoken trauma. But Florence is a young woman in the 1960s, and while chastity is a virtue pressed upon her, it stops at the wedding bed. She's expected to suddenly be a good intimate partner as soon as she's married. She tries to read books, and she tries to talk to people, but it's such a difficult topic to broach at a time when even speaking about sex before marriage was considered immoral.

The Depiction of a Doomed Relationship in 'On Chesil Beach'

It's not the 1960s anymore, but even in this more enlightened age, asexuality is still a topic of conversation that goes widely untouched. Though she may not have had the words to describe her experience, this is what Florence has to face with her new husband, Edward. She dances around the issue as much as she can, but when confronted with sex directly, her anxiety is triggered. She even tries to think of some compromise with Edward so that he can see other women to fulfill that need. Though she loves Edward dearly, she knows that she may never be enough for him. This is something a lot of people on the asexual spectrum still have to go through — that need for a partner willing to bend outside the realms of a traditional dynamic.

What makes On Chesil Beach uniquely different as a romantic film is its portrayal of sex. We've seen awkward sex scenes on film in a comedic way, but this is awkward in a deeply uncomfortable way. Edward and Florence are both young and inexperienced, not particularly learned about sex — they fumble their clothes, Florence consistently takes pauses, and Edward stays frustrated and insecure. The scenes are long, drawn out, and scoreless, creating a visceral and equally uncomfortable viewing experience. Ultimately, it all falls apart, crumbling into chaos and leaving the couple confused, frustrated, and defeated.

This is something people hear a lot about, but it's almost never shown that the first time is always the worst. Sex is often portrayed as an incredible expression of love and passion, as well as something that creates life. On top of this, it can also be awkward, vulnerable, and uncomfortable. The burden of expectation both Florence and Edward feel doesn't help their situation. Their quickly realize their marriage experience was not living up to the expectations that society and their loved ones set for them. When Florence flees to the beach, neither one can talk about the issue in a constructive way, especially not Edward. Florence can't bring herself to open up about her trauma, Edward lets his temper get the better of him, and in one disastrous conversation, the marriage bitterly ends.

For this doomed couple depicted in On Chesil Beach, the two never see each other again. Life moves on, and Florence eventually finds a new husband, even having a daughter with him — ending up in a situation that worked, though we're never told exactly how. The final act of this film is focused on Edward, who is left to stew in his regret of that fateful night with Florence. They're both left to think about the one conversation that ended their marriage and perhaps wondering if there anything that could've been done to save it. Florence and Edward were happy enough together, despite being damaged people. They just didn't realize to what extent they wouldn't work until they were both emotionally and literally undressed. It's this deep vulnerability in intimacy that is what makes On Chesil Beach so heartbreaking.

